7 crazy numbers from Slippery Rock's 65-59 victory in the DII football quarterfinals

Watch all 8 TDs by Roland Rivers III in Slippery Rock's shootout win over Notre Dame (OH)

Slippery Rock and Notre Dame (OH) kicked off the 2019 DII football championship quarterfinals as the lone game at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7. By the time the other three games of the quarterfinals had started, the two teams combined for a 45-point first quarter.

Needless to say, by the time Slippery Rock complete its 65-59 victory — which was quite the opposite of Notre Dame's 21-17 victory in the 2018 quarterfinals — there were some serious stats put in the box scores.

The 124 points were pretty wild, but how the two teams got there was even more fun. Let's take a look at the numbers that jumped off the page in this electric DII football quarterfinals game.

1: Combined interceptions thrown by Notre Dame's Chris Brimm and Roland Rivers III of Slippery Rock. We don't want to play spoiler, so you'll see just how impressive this is by the time you get to the end of this list.

8: Combined touchdowns for Slippery Rock's quarterback Roland Rivers. He threw for six and ran for two more. Here's how they went down:

Quarter Play 1 70-yard pass to Henry Litwin 1 5-yard pass to Jermaine Wynn, Jr. 1 14-yard pass to Wynn, Jr. 2 7-yard pass to Litwin 2 2-yard pass to Charles Snorweah 2 22-yard pass to Litwin 3 1-yard run by Rivers 4 1-yard run by Rivers

96: Yards Marvelle Ross scampered on the kickoff following Slippery Rock's first lead of the game with 10:13 left in the second quarter. The Notre Dame (OH) receiver had a big day, also reeling in 108 yards and two touchdowns.

203: Yards Rivers III top target Henry Litwin reeled in. He led all receivers in a day where 11 players caught a ball, six had better than 85 yards and three broke the century mark.

452: Total yards by both teams in the first quarter. Notre Dame (OH) had 277 yards in the first 15 minutes — in large part to Chris Brimm passes of 85, 81 and 57 yards — while Slippery Rock totaled 175. Both teams finished with over 500 yards of total offense.

794: Total passing yards. Rivers III wasn't the only one to have a big day, although those 436 passing yards are impressive. Notre Dame (OH)'s play-caller Chris Brimm had a huge afternoon with 360 yards passing and five touchdown passes.

2,316: Total rushing yards Falcons' running back Jaleel McLaughlin finished the 2019 DII football season with after another big day. The superstar back finished with 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns while adding 34 yards receiving, including a 24-yard catch for a touchdown.