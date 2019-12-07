Here are predictions of how the final College Football Playoff rankings could look this Sunday, Dec. 8. Oklahoma moves up after winning the Big 12 title against Baylor. Get the current Top 25 here.

The committee will reveal the final Top 25 starting at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN. You can get an overview of the committee's process right here on the official site.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Final Top 25 projections

NOTE: This is how I think the committee could rank the teams this Sunday, Dec. 8. Click or tap here for the actual rankings as they're revealed.

Ohio State*: Ohio State continues to look great and should be in position to remain with the No. 1 ranking if the Buckeyes dominate top-10 Wisconsin. LSU will have to really crush Georgia to make an argument. LSU (13-0): The Tigers made a case to jump Ohio State for No. 1 by crushing Georgia 37-10 with another star Joe Burrow performance. But OSU can still put in its final statement. Clemson*: Clemson shouldn't have much trouble in beating Virginia on Saturday. But unless OSU or LSU lose, the Tigers are likely staying here in the No. 3 spot. Oklahoma (12-1): It was a wild one, but OU did what it needed to do and defeated Baylor in OT to win the Big 12. That might be enough to make it back to the CFP. Georgia (11-2): UGA should remain the second-highest SEC team in the rankings, meaning the Bulldogs will be going to the Sugar Bowl. Baylor (11-2): The Bears had a remarkable season, but two heartbreaking losses to Oklahoma doomed its CFP hopes. Florida (10-2): The Gators could move up a spot or two depending on how much teams like Wisconsin and Baylor could lose in their conference title games. Oregon (11-2): The Ducks looked great in winning the Pac-12 and beating what was No. 5 Utah by 22 points. Now Oregon is smelling roses. Penn State (10-2): The committee has been higher on Penn State than the AP or Coaches Polls. The Nittany Lions hope to get the Rose Bowl spot, assuming OSU ends up in the CFP and Wisconsin drops behind PSU. Auburn (9-3): The Tigers moved up four spots after beating Alabama. If things break right this week, they could go into the top 10 for the final Top 25. Utah (11-2): The Utes had a chance to make the CFP, but now they won't even go to the Rose Bowl after losing to Oregon. Alabama (10-2): The Tide might be out of a New Year's Six spot. Wisconsin*: If Wisconsin can't shock Ohio State, the Badgers hope to keep it close enough to be the second-highest ranked Big Ten team and play in the Rose Bowl. Michigan (9-3): The Wolverines should still be going to a solid bowl, though yet another blowout loss to rival Ohio State leaves a sour taste. Notre Dame (10-2): The Irish have rebounded nicely since losing big to rival Michigan. Memphis (12-1): The Tigers beat Cincinnati the last two weeks to win the AAC and should be CottonBowl-bound. Iowa (9-3): Three close defeats might have some thinking "what if?" But the Hawkeyes can claim the crucial win against Minnesota when the Gophers were undefeated. Minnesota (10-2): The Gophers will be one of the more intriguing teams for bowl season. Can Minnesota surprise again? Boise State (12-1): The Broncos impressed with a 21-point win against Hawai'i, but Memphis win will take the Tigers to a New Year's Six game. Appalachian State (12-1): The Mountaineers were up 25 but had to hang on with a 45-38 win against Louisiana. Appalachian State might fall just short of making a New Year's Six game. Southern California (8-4): The Trojans didn't get the Utah upset loss to make the Pac-12 title game, but high-scoring USC should make for a fun bowl foe. Cincinnati (10-3): The Bearcats kept it close right to the end and shouldn't drop too much. Navy (9-2): The Midshipmen don't play next until December 14 against rival Army. Oklahoma State (8-4): The Cowboys couldn't keep pace with Oklahoma in Bedlam. Virginia*: The Cavaliers hope to battle Clemson and hang on to get an Orange Bowl spot.

*-Projected win/loss in Week 15

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Semifinals

Here's how I think the final CFP rankings will look.

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (Peach Bowl)

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl)

Ohio State might be No. 1 going into the conference title games, but a gigantic LSU win against Georgia could make things a little interesting for the top spot, especially if Wisconsin keeps it close against Ohio State. And the No. 1 ranking matters because the No. 2 seed will (probably) have to play defending champion Clemson in the semifinals. Teams will want to avoid that as much as they can.

Going into the week, there were going to be some big questions for No. 4. But Oklahoma's OT win against Baylor in the Big 12 title game combined with Georgia's blowout loss to LSU should be enough to give the Sooners the No. 4 ranking and a spot in the semifinals.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: New Year's Six games

This is what I think the games and matchups will be at season's end when they're announced on Sunday. This was updated after Oklahoma beat Baylor to win the Big 12.

Sugar Bowl : Georgia vs. Baylor

Rose Bowl : Oregon vs. Penn State

Orange Bowl : Florida vs. Virginia

Cotton Bowl : Auburn vs. Memphis

Peach Bowl (semifinal) : No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl (semifinal) : No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson

National Championship Game: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 2 LSU

