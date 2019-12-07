College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 15

FBS CONFERENCE CHAMPS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 7, 2019

We're in Week 15 of the college football season — it's conference championship weekend. Find the scores, schedule and results for the teams in the Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings below.

We're also predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings, playoff teams and New Year's Six bowl games here. Oklahoma beat Baylor in OT to win the Big 12. In the SEC, undefeated LSU routed Georgia.

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 15 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 Ohio State 12-0 1
2 LSU 12-0 2
3 Clemson 12-0 3
4 Georgia 11-1 4
5 Utah 11-1 6
6 Oklahoma 11-1 7
7 Baylor 11-1 9
8 Wisconsin 10-2 12
9 Florida 10-2 11
10 Penn State 10-2 10
11 Auburn 9-3 15
12 Alabama 10-2 5
13 Oregon 10-2 14
14 Michigan 9-3 13
15 Notre Dame 10-2 16
16 Iowa 9-3 17
17 Memphis 11-1 18
18 Minnesota 10-2 8
19 Boise State 11-1 20
20 Cincinnati 10-2 19
21 Appalachian State 11-1 25
22 Southern California 8-4 22
23 Virginia 9-3 NR
24 Navy 9-2 NR
25 Oklahoma State 8-4 21

Four DII football bowl games — Mineral Water Bowl, Agent Barry Live United Bowl, Heritage Bowl, and America's Crossroads Bowl — are set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 7. Here's what you need to know.
The 2019 DII football championship tournament kicks off Saturday, Nov. 23. Here is where you can find everything you need to know including the bracket, schedules, and scores from the five-round tournament.
The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is set for the 2019 season. Check out the complete schedule of games, including dates, times, locations and TV channels.
