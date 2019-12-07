College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 15

We're in Week 15 of the college football season — it's conference championship weekend. Find the scores, schedule and results for the teams in the Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings below.

We're also predicting the final College Football Playoff rankings, playoff teams and New Year's Six bowl games here. Oklahoma beat Baylor in OT to win the Big 12. In the SEC, undefeated LSU routed Georgia.

College football rankings: Week 15 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the Top 25 schedule for Week 15 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

College Football rankings: College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 for Week 15

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ohio State 12-0 1 2 LSU 12-0 2 3 Clemson 12-0 3 4 Georgia 11-1 4 5 Utah 11-1 6 6 Oklahoma 11-1 7 7 Baylor 11-1 9 8 Wisconsin 10-2 12 9 Florida 10-2 11 10 Penn State 10-2 10 11 Auburn 9-3 15 12 Alabama 10-2 5 13 Oregon 10-2 14 14 Michigan 9-3 13 15 Notre Dame 10-2 16 16 Iowa 9-3 17 17 Memphis 11-1 18 18 Minnesota 10-2 8 19 Boise State 11-1 20 20 Cincinnati 10-2 19 21 Appalachian State 11-1 25 22 Southern California 8-4 22 23 Virginia 9-3 NR 24 Navy 9-2 NR 25 Oklahoma State 8-4 21

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 14

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.