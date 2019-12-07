The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

Lenoir-Rhyne saw its 15-game home winning streak come to an end in the quarterfinals of the 2019 DII football championship at the hands of West Florida. That leaves Ferris State with the longest current home winning streak in DII football at 14 games after its victory in the quarterfinals.

Earlier this season, Southern Arkansas and Colorado State-Pueblo both picked up losses snapping what were then the longest streaks at 17 and 15 respectively, and put Indiana (Pa.)'s all-time record of 31-straight home wins safely out of reach for a bit longer.

Here's a look at the longest home winning streak in DII football history, the current leaders, and some impressive road warriors as well.

DII football home winning streaks: Indiana (Pa)'s record run

Southern Arkansas — which picked up its 17th consecutive home victory in Week 2 narrowly escaping Oklahoma Baptist 30-28 — was shut down by Harding 31-0 in Week 3. Interestingly enough, Harding was the last team the Muleriders lost to at home before the streak began. CSU-Pueblo lost its home opener in a top 20 showdown against Colorado School of Mines, 34-14 ending the Thunderwolves' 15-game run at the ThunderBowl.

The Crimson Hawks' record is now out of reach for quite a few seasons to come.

IUP racked up 31-consecutive home wins beginning on Nov. 22, 1986, against West Chester as hosts of the PSAC Championship game. It lasted a DII-record six more seasons until Oct. 17, 1992. The Hawks nearly kept the streak alive, losing 35-33 to Towson on Halloween two weeks later. Eerily enough, Towson also happened to be the team that IUP lost to the week prior to the start of the historic win streak.

DII football home winning streaks: The longest current home runs

Ferris State defeated Northwest Missouri State in the quarterfinals of the 2019 DII football championship. That gave the Bulldogs 14-straight at home with a chance to host one more next week. Indianapolis is the next closest, but will have to wait for next year to keep its 12-game home winning streak going.

DII football road warriors: Top 3 longest road winning streaks

What about the road warriors of DII football? Minnesota State sits atop the pack with 19 consecutive road wins after a big Super Region victory over Sioux Falls. Ferris State and Kutztown also improved their winning streaks in Week 9, with the Golden Bears locking up the PSAC East with a win at West Chester.

Minnesota State — 19

Ferris State — 16

Kutztown — 14

