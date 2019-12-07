Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're through Week 15 of the 2019 college football season. There are only three undefeated teams left.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

No. 1 Ohio State (13-0)

Last game: def. No. 8 Wisconsin, 34-21

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

It looked like Ohio State was in trouble, but the Buckeyes rallied from down 14 at the half to win another Big Ten title, 34-21. Justin Fields passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had a busy night with 172 rushing yards and a touchdown.

No. 2 LSU (13-0)

Last game: def. No. 4 Georgia, 37-10, in the SEC Championship Game

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

It should have been a test. Instead, LSU routed No. 4 Georgia 37-10 to win the SEC title for the first time since 2011. Heisman favorite Joe Burrow was 28-for-38 passing for 349 yards and four touchdowns in another game full of highlights. The Tigers defense also looked good, holding UGA to 286 yards and intercepting Jake Fromm twice.

No. 3 Clemson (13-0)

Last game: def. No. 23 Virginia, 62-17

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

While Ohio State and LSU have earned much of the attention the last few weeks, Clemson has been winning by big margins against overmatched ACC teams. That continued in the conference title game, as the Tigers won by 45. Trevor Lawrence had 302 passing yards with four touchdowns and Travis Etienne had 114 rushing yards and a touchdown.

College football undefeated teams by conference

For purposes of this story, Independents are included together.