DIII football: Wisconsin-Whitewater defeats Mary Hardin-Baylor 26-7, advances to semifinals

The No. 7 ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team put together one of its most complete performances of the 2019 season Saturday with a 26-7 victory over No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor in a quarterfinal of the NCAA Division III Championship in Belton, Texas.



UW-Whitewater will face St. John's (Minn.), a 34-33 winner at Wheaton (Ill.), in next Saturday's national semifinal on ESPN3. The time and location of the contest will be announced tomorrow.



UW-W will make its 12th appearance in the national semifinals, all since 2005.



The Warhawks (12-1 overall) held the ball for nearly 43 minutes in the contest and piled up 358 yards of total offense, including 239 on the ground.

UW-Whitewater limited Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-1), the defending national champion which entered the game on a 27-game win streak, to 140 total yards, including minus-3 on the ground.



Senior running back Jarrod Ware (Bradley, Ill./Bradley-Bourbonnais) tallied 14 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Junior running back Alex Peete (Ringwood, Ill./Johnsburg) posted 76 yards, and junior quarterback Max Meylor (Mt. Horeb, Wis./Mt. Horeb) finished 10-of-12 for 119 yards passing and added one rushing touchdown. Junior wide receiver Ryan Wisniewski (Sparta, Wis./Sparta) caught five passes for 72 yards.



Senior defensive back Garrett (Naperville, Ill./Central) collected a team-high seven tackles for the defense, which forced three turnovers. Senior defensive lineman Jordan Brand (Chicago, Ill./St. Rita) recorded three stops, including one sack, and added one fumble recovery. Junior linebacker Kaleb Kiminski (Tomahawk, Wis./Tomahawk) and junior defensive back Tommy Matoska (Pleasant Prairie, Wis./Kenosha Tremper) contributed five tackles apiece.

After forcing a punt on the opening drive, the Warhawks ate up nearly 11 minutes of clock with a 17-play, 79-yard drive. UW-W converted three third downs and drove inside the Crusaders' 5-yard line, where they were stopped on third down for the first time in the contest. Junior kicker Wojciech Gasienica (Norridge, Ill./Ridgewood) split the uprights for a 19-yard field goal to make it 3-0 with 2:22 to play in the period.



UW-Whitewater forced a three-and-out to get the ball back quickly and put together a 12-play, 64-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Ware. Meylor completed 3-of-3 passes on the drive before Ware carried the ball for the final three plays, giving the team a 10-0 advantage with 8:23 left in the second quarter.



The two teams exchanged punts before Mary Hardin-Baylor got on the board, scoring a touchdown with under one minute left in the first half.



The Crusaders got the ball back in Warhawk territory following an interception, but the defense registered two sacks to push the ball back toward midfield and maintain the three-point lead.



UW-Whitewater started the second half with the ball, moving 85 yards on nine plays. After a barreling 23-yard run by Ware, Meylor hit Wisniewski for a 36-yard pass up the seam of the field, and Ware capped the drive six plays later with a 5-yard touchdown run. The score gave the Warhawks a 17-7 lead with 9:27 to play in the third.