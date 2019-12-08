FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

Only eight teams remain in the 2019 FCS football championship after the second round concluded Saturday night. The tournament will next resume with the quarterfinals on Friday, Dec. 13.
Three national seeds lost Saturday. In the early games, UNI eliminated No. 7 South Dakota State on a late field goal and Illinois State knocked out No. 8 Central Arkansas. Austin Peay then shocked No. 4 Sacramento State 42-28 in the final game of the round.
Here was each second round result:
- No. 2 James Madison 66, Monmouth 21: The Dukes scored the final 45 points, after Monmouth tied it at 21-21 six seconds into the second quarter, to advance to the quarterfinals for the third time in four seasons. JMU QB Ben DiNucci finished 21-of-25 for 273 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
- UNI 13, No. 7 South Dakota State 10: The Jackrabbits became the first ousted seeded team, losing on an 18-yard field goal by UNI's Matthew Cook with 2:10 left in regulation. SDSU opened a 10-0 lead after one quarter before the Panthers scored the final 13. Trevor Allen finished with 90 rushing yards and UNI's lone TD in the win.
- Illinois State 24, No. 8 Central Arkansas 14: ISU star running back James Robinson had another huge day, racking up 210 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the upset over UCA. Illinois State reached the end zone thrice in the second quarter to open the lead, and the defense (four forced turnovers) did the rest.
- No. 6 Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28: The Grizzlies dropped 73 points for a big statement in their 2019 playoff debut. Dalton Sneed had a monster day through the air with five passing TDs — including three to Samori Toure (12 catches, 303 yards) — and RB Marcus Knight added three scores of his own in an all-around offensive display.
- No. 5 Montana State 47, Albany 21: Tucker Rovig finished 24-of-30 with three touchdowns to lead Montana State to a breezy second-round victory. The Bobcats edged Albany handily in total offense (483-333) and forced two interceptions on defense.
- No. 3 Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20: An Adam Rodriguez fumble return touchdown and a Josh Davis 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter propelled the Wildcats to a one-score victory over the Owls. Weber State will play in the national quarterfinals for a third straight year.
- No. 1 North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 13: The top-seeded Bison were tested by Nicholls early, leading just 14-10 at halftime, but pulled away in final 30 minutes. After a second-half-opening field goal by the Colonels, NDSU scored the final 24 points of the game. QB Trey Lance tallied three total scores.
- Austin Peay 42, No. 4 Sacramento State 28: In the biggest upset of the tournament so far, Austin Peay used a 21-0 first-quarter burst to glide by top-4 national seed Sacramento State. RB Javaughn Craig finished with 164 yards and a TD — on just 12 carries. The Govs have now won their first two FCS playoff games in program history.
Follow along below for latest championship news and see the updated bracket, schedule and round-by-round results. This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.
2019 FCS playoffs: The championship bracket
Twenty-four teams were originally selected to the 2019 FCS championship bracket. Ten were awarded automatic qualification via regular season conference championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected at large.
Below is a look at the updated 2019 bracket.
FCS playoffs: Schedule, scores and how to watch
The first round of the 2019 tournament kicked off Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games, followed by eight more second-round games on Saturday, Dec. 7. The quarterfinals will be played Dec. 13-14.
All games are hosted on campus until the national championship game. The title will be decided on Jan. 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Here is the round-by-round schedule, including past results:
All times in ET
FIRST ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30):
- Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: Monmouth star running back Peter Guerriero finished with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' playoff-opening win. The 17-point win is Monmouth's first FCS playoff victory in program history, in its second appearance. Monmouth will face No. 2 James Madison in the second round.
- Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14: The Great Danes piled on 42 unanswered points to claim its first FCS championship victory in program history. Jeff Undercuffler led the way under center with six touchdown passes and 304 yards on 19-of-30 passing.
- Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: Three years removed from an 0-11 season, Austin Peay is now on to the second round. The Govs routed Furman for their first-ever FCS playoff win, powered by an accurate day from QB Javaughn Craig (18-of-23, three TDs) and a stifling defensive performance (APU outgained the Paladins 434-227).
- Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6: James Robinson accounted for 297 of ISU's 340 rushing yards in the Redbirds' dominating first round victory over SEMO. Illinois State forced two turnovers and limited SEMO to just two field goals.
- UNI 17, San Diego 3: The Panthers shut down an explosive San Diego offense, holding the Torreros to just a single field goal. UNI's strong defense held San Diego to just 26 rushing yards and 213 total yards of offense.
- Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade completed 14-of-16 passes for 165 yards and added 46 yards on the ground in a two-touchdown day to lead the Colonels past North Dakota in Round 1. Next up, Nicholls will head to Fargo to take on No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.
- Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: In the closest game of Round 1, Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to knock off Villanova by a single point. The Lions took its first and only lead of the game with 2:56 remaining on a CJ Turner 8-yard touchdown reception.
- Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21: The Owls put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jonathan Murphy, including a 61-yard dagger with four minutes left in regulation. Murphy finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns.
SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Dec. 7)
- No. 2 James Madison 66, Monmouth 21
- UNI 13, No. 7 South Dakota State 10
- Illinois State 24, No. 8 Central Arkansas 14
- No. 6 Montana 73, Southeastern Louisiana 28
- No. 5 Montana State 47, Albany 21
- No. 3 Weber State 26, Kennesaw State 20
- No. 1 North Dakota State 37, Nicholls 13
- Austin Peay 42, No. 4 Sacramento State 28
QUARTERFINALS (Friday, Dec. 13)
- UNI vs. No. 2 James Madison | 7 p.m. on ESPN2
- Austin Peay vs. No. 5 Montana State | 8 p.m. on ESPN3
- No. 6 Montana vs. No. 3 Weber State | 10 p.m. on ESPN2
QUARTERFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 14)
SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 21)
- TBD vs. TBD | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
- TBD vs. TBD | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Saturday, Jan. 11)
- TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ABC
FCS playoffs: National championship history
North Dakota State leads all FCS programs with seven national titles, all coming since 2011. Below is the complete FCS national championship history, since 1978.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Ruby Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.