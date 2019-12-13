2019 Army-Navy Game: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

Army vs. Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. And many would argue that it’s the best. Below, find the game time, TV channel and how to watch information for the 120th meeting on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights first met on a football field in West Point, New York in 1890. Navy won, 24-0, their first of 60 victories in the series. Army won the next year, 32-16, on the Mids’ turf in Annapolis.

After Navy won 14 straight meetings from 2002 through 2015, Army is trying to extend a streak of their own, having won the past three.

2019 Army-Navy Game: Time

The Black Knights and the Midshipmen play at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14. The game is at Lincoln Financial Field on Philadelphia.

2019 Army-Navy Game: TV channel, how to watch online

TV: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will have the call for CBS.

The game can be streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. Follow: Live scoring and stats here.

2019 Army-Navy Game: Preview

ARMY

NAVY

52 Series wins 60 5-7 2019 Record 9-2 52-31 loss at Hawaii Last game 56-41 win over Houston Jeff Monken Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo NR/NR/NR Rankings (CFP/AP/Coaches) 23/21/21 311.7 (2nd) Rushing YPG (rank) 360.8 (1st) 22.3 (33rd) Points allowed per game (rank) 24.2 (47th) 57 (14th) Fewest penalties (rank) 46 (3rd) Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (11 | 1,276) Offensive Leader (TDs | Total Yards) Malcolm Perry (25 | 2,527) Elijah Riley (8 | 7) Defensive Leader (TFLs | Takeaways) Jacob Springer (13.5 | 3)

2019 Army-Navy Game: Players to Watch

Navy

Malcolm Perry, Senior, QB: It was the pint-sized Jedi Master Yoda who once said, “Size matters not.” This is true of Malcolm Perry. The 5-foot-9 Clarksville, Tennessee native doesn’t look like someone who can gouge a defense, but the stats tell us otherwise. Perry was recently crowned Offensive Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference after he led Navy to a 9-2 record by running all over just about every defense he faced.

Perry has scampered for 19 touchdowns and 1,500 yards this season, the latter of which is sixth best among all players in the nation and first among all FBS quarterbacks. Perry can sling it too though, as he’s thrown for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. Perry can score on land and through the air, and if he had a boat he’d score by sea too.

Army

Elijah Riley, Senior, DB: Riley has quickly established himself as one of the best and most versatile defensive backs in the nation and could be the next West Point graduate to play in the NFL. Riley isn’t just superb at defending passes — racking up three interceptions and seven pass break-ups this season — but he’s solid coming downhill at ball carriers too.

Riley leads the Black Knights in tackles-for-losses this season with eight, and in sacks with four. Riley also has three forced fumbles, one recovery and is second on the team in total tackles with 74. Riley can take receivers out of games, force turnovers and secure tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

