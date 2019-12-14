2019 Army-Navy Game: Malcolm Perry breaks series rushing record in decisive Midshipmen win

Army vs. Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. And many would argue that it’s the best.

Army had won three straight going into 2019, but that ended with a thud on Saturday afternoon, as Navy earned a decisive 31-7 victory. Army scored first, but the Midshipmen ripped off 31 straight points to close it out.

The Midshipmen and Black Knights first met on a football field in West Point, New York in 1890. Navy won, 24-0, their first of 60 victories in the series. Army won the next year, 32-16, on the Mids’ turf in Annapolis.

Here's a quarter-by-quarter analysis of Saturday's game in case you missed it.

FINAL: Navy 31, Army 7

Malcolm Perry is an absolute beast. He broke the series rushing record on Saturday, totaling 304 yards on the ground on 29 caries. And credit the Navy offensive line, which paved the way to allow the Midshipmen to rack up 395 rushing yards. Navy snapped Army's three game winning streak in the series with the impressive win.

END OF 3Q: Navy 21, Army 7

Malcolm Perry absolutely exploded in the third quarter. He's up to 255 rushing yards on 22 carries, and the Midshipmen offensive line has taken control of this game. Navy has a whopping 330 rushing yards with a full quarter to go.

HALFTIME: Navy 14, Army 7

Navy has reeled off 14 unanswered, and this has the makings of a classic finish. Army had 20 rushing attempts to Navy's four in the first quarter, but that flipped in the second, with Navy notching 20 and Army only mustering eight. That's a barometer for success for these two teams.

END OF 1Q: Army 7, Navy 0

Holy ball control. Army reeled off 20 rushing attempts in the first quarter to Navy's four and leads by a touchdown after the first quarter. This is looking like a defensive struggle, as expected. Christian Anderson scored the lone touchdown for the Black Knights and has 11 carries for 43 yards. He could be in for a monster day.

2:55 p.m.: Army and Navy set to kick off

Let's do this. This has been a perennially low-scoring affair, but will today be any different? It's taken a maximum of 21 points to win this game the last five years. It's 55 degrees in Philadelphia at kickoff, but winds are gusting at 15 miles-per-hour.

2019 Army-Navy Game: Time

The Black Knights and the Midshipmen play at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14. The game is at Lincoln Financial Field on Philadelphia.

HISTORY: Instant replay made its college football debut in 1963's Army-Navy game

ARMY-NAVY: Army wins in 2018 | Former players look back at America's Game | Memorable Army-Navy games

2019 Army-Navy Game: Preview

ARMY

NAVY

52 Series wins 60 5-7 2019 Record 9-2 52-31 loss at Hawaii Last game 56-41 win over Houston Jeff Monken Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo NR/NR/NR Rankings (CFP/AP/Coaches) 23/21/21 311.7 (2nd) Rushing YPG (rank) 360.8 (1st) 22.3 (33rd) Points allowed per game (rank) 24.2 (47th) 57 (14th) Fewest penalties (rank) 46 (3rd) Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (11 | 1,276) Offensive Leader (TDs | Total Yards) Malcolm Perry (25 | 2,527) Elijah Riley (8 | 7) Defensive Leader (TFLs | Takeaways) Jacob Springer (13.5 | 3)

2019 Army-Navy Game: Players to Watch

Navy

Malcolm Perry, Senior, QB: It was the pint-sized Jedi Master Yoda who once said, “Size matters not.” This is true of Malcolm Perry. The 5-foot-9 Clarksville, Tennessee native doesn’t look like someone who can gouge a defense, but the stats tell us otherwise. Perry was recently crowned Offensive Player of the Year by the American Athletic Conference after he led Navy to a 9-2 record by running all over just about every defense he faced.

Perry has scampered for 19 touchdowns and 1,500 yards this season, the latter of which is sixth best among all players in the nation and first among all FBS quarterbacks. Perry can sling it too though, as he’s thrown for 1,027 yards and six touchdowns. Perry can score on land and through the air, and if he had a boat he’d score by sea too.

ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Locations, all-time appearances and most times hosting the show

Army

Elijah Riley, Senior, DB: Riley has quickly established himself as one of the best and most versatile defensive backs in the nation and could be the next West Point graduate to play in the NFL. Riley isn’t just superb at defending passes — racking up three interceptions and seven pass break-ups this season — but he’s solid coming downhill at ball carriers too.

Riley leads the Black Knights in tackles-for-losses this season with eight, and in sacks with four. Riley also has three forced fumbles, one recovery and is second on the team in total tackles with 74. Riley can take receivers out of games, force turnovers and secure tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Army-Navy: Scores, history