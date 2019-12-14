2019 DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

North Central (Ill.) will face Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 2019 Division III football national championship game, following both their semifinal wins on Saturday.
North Central scored the first 35 points and opened up a 38-7 lead at halftime in a dominating 45-14 showing against Muhlenberg in Saturday's first semifinal game. Ethan Greenfiel rushed for 199 yards and Broc Rutter threw for five touchdowns as the Cardinals handed Muhlenberg its first loss of the year.
Wisconsin-Whitewater then earned its title game spot with a 35-32 nail-biter over Saint John's (MN). Wojciech Gasienica's field goal with 2:10 left in regulation broke a 32-32 tie and stood as the game-winner.
You'll find the complete schedule and results from past rounds below.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket | Selection show
2019 DIII football championship: Bracket
2019 DIII football championship: Schedule and scores
Friday, Dec. 20 | National championship game
Saturday, Dec. 14 | Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 7 | Quarterfinals (all times Eastern)
- Muhlenberg 24, Salisbury 8
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 26, Mary-Hardin Baylor 7
- Saint John's (MN) 34, Wheaton (IL) 33
- North Central (IL) 31, vs. Delaware Valley 14
Saturday, Nov. 30 | Second round
- Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0
- Salisbury 62, Union (N.Y.) 41
- Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10
- North Central (Ill.) 59, Mount Union 52
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6
- Wheaton (Ill.) 49, Central (Iowa) 13
- UW-Whitewater 41, Wartburg 28
- St. John's (Minn.) 55, Chapman 26
Saturday, Nov. 23 | First round
- Huntingdon 27, Berry 24
- Wartburg 41, Hope 3
- Salisbury 83, SUNY Maritime 0
- Muhlenberg 38, MIT 0
- Wheaton (Ill) 51, Martin Luther 7
- Wisconsin-Whitewater 35, Monmouth (Ill) 10
- Mount Union 65, Hanover 14
- Union (NY) 24, CWRU 21
- Brockport 33, Western New England 28
- Wesley 58, Framingham State 21
- Delaware Valley 30, Bridgewater 20
- Mary Hardin-Baylor 43, Redlands 14
- Central (Iowa) 38, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 37 (OT)
- St. John's (Minn.) 51, Aurora 47
- North Central (Ill.) 51, Wabash 15
- Chapman 68, Linfield 65 (3OT)
DIII football championship: What to know
Will 2019 be the rubber match in DIII football's newest rivalry? The last two national championship games — also known as the Stagg Bowl — have seen Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union square off, with the Purple Raiders winning in 2017 and the Crusaders winning last year. There is zero question that both of these teams have the firepower to get back for another go.
Mount Union enters the tourney with the second-highest scoring offense in DIII football at 54.5 points per game and counters with the second-best scoring defense, allowing just 7.50 points-per-game. Mary Hardin-Baylor is right behind them, third in scoring (52.1 ppg) and defense (7.60 ppg). It's probably no surprise that both teams have yet to lose in 2019. In fact, the two teams both have just one loss apiece over the past three seasons and it has come to each other.
The Purple Raiders and The Cru are two of eight teams entering the tournament undefeated. They are joined by Salisbury, Union (NY), Wheaton (Ill), Muhlenberg, Bridgewater and Chapman. The only thing we know is that this tournament certainly won't end that way. Wheaton is one to watch, allowing a paltry 6.20 points per game in 2019.
History of the DIII football championship
Mary Hardin-Baylor won its second title in three years, defeating Mount Union 24-16 in 2018. It was the first DIII football championship in Shenandoah. The previous 25 years the Stagg Bowl was played in Salem, Virginia, and was an era dominated by Mount Union. The Purple Raiders won the first Stagg Bowl played in Salem back in 1993 as well as the final one in 2018 — and an unprecedented 11 in between.
Below is the complete history of the DIII football championship game.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Bridgewater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|Frosty Westering
|42-13
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington & Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington & Jefferson
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O'Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walkt Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1986
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1985
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1984
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (N.Y.)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1981
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1978
|Baldwin-Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1977
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|Wabash
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1976
|St.John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|31-28
|Towson
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phenix City, Ala.