2019 DIII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores

North Central (Ill.) will face Wisconsin-Whitewater in the 2019 Division III football national championship game, following both their semifinal wins on Saturday.

North Central scored the first 35 points and opened up a 38-7 lead at halftime in a dominating 45-14 showing against Muhlenberg in Saturday's first semifinal game. Ethan Greenfiel rushed for 199 yards and Broc Rutter threw for five touchdowns as the Cardinals handed Muhlenberg its first loss of the year.

Wisconsin-Whitewater then earned its title game spot with a 35-32 nail-biter over Saint John's (MN). Wojciech Gasienica's field goal with 2:10 left in regulation broke a 32-32 tie and stood as the game-winner.

Will 2019 be the rubber match in DIII football's newest rivalry? The last two national championship games — also known as the Stagg Bowl — have seen Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union square off, with the Purple Raiders winning in 2017 and the Crusaders winning last year. There is zero question that both of these teams have the firepower to get back for another go.

Mount Union enters the tourney with the second-highest scoring offense in DIII football at 54.5 points per game and counters with the second-best scoring defense, allowing just 7.50 points-per-game. Mary Hardin-Baylor is right behind them, third in scoring (52.1 ppg) and defense (7.60 ppg). It's probably no surprise that both teams have yet to lose in 2019. In fact, the two teams both have just one loss apiece over the past three seasons and it has come to each other.

The Purple Raiders and The Cru are two of eight teams entering the tournament undefeated. They are joined by Salisbury, Union (NY), Wheaton (Ill), Muhlenberg, Bridgewater and Chapman. The only thing we know is that this tournament certainly won't end that way. Wheaton is one to watch, allowing a paltry 6.20 points per game in 2019.

History of the DIII football championship

Mary Hardin-Baylor won its second title in three years, defeating Mount Union 24-16 in 2018. It was the first DIII football championship in Shenandoah. The previous 25 years the Stagg Bowl was played in Salem, Virginia, and was an era dominated by Mount Union. The Purple Raiders won the first Stagg Bowl played in Salem back in 1993 as well as the final one in 2018 — and an unprecedented 11 in between.

Below is the complete history of the DIII football championship game.