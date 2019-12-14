Cliff Harris Award nominees for DII and DIII football released

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the nominees for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award. This award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities. A prestigious selection committee made up of former college and pro football greats will select the winner. In addition to the Cliff Harris Award overall winner, the top vote-getter from each division will also be announced.

Finalists for the award will be released in one week and the CLIFF HARRIS AWARD winner will be announced on Dec. 23 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on January 9, 2020. The winner will receive the $3,000 CLIFF HARRIS AWARD trophy presented by Cliff Harris along with featured speaker Archie Griffen. Previous winners include Pierre Desir, Lindenwood University, Darius Allen, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Marqui Christian, Mid-Western State University, Connor Harris, Lindenwood University, Michael Joseph of Dubuque and Corey Ballentine of Washburn University.

For the full story of Cliff Harris, go to www.CliffHarrisAward.com and read about his amazing journey from an overlooked high school player from tiny Des Arc, AR, and one scholarship offer to then NAIA Ouachita Baptist University to five Super Bowls and six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

