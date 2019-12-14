DII football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for the tournament

Minnesota State advanced to the DII football championship game in McKinney, Texas on Dec. 21 with a commanding 58-15 win over Slippery Rock. The Mavericks will face a West Florida team that is back in the title game for the second time in three years.

This is your one-stop-shop for schedule, scores, the bracket and updates from the opening kickoff to the championship game on Dec. 21 from McKinney, Texas.

2019 DII football semifinals: What you missed on Saturday

West Florida does it again. For the third straight week, the Argos went on the road and took down an undefeated team. They have now taken down the 2018 national champions, the 2018 national runners-up, and ended the longest current home winning streak last week at Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Argos were led by redshirt freshman Austin Reed, who has been playing well beyond his years all tournament. He threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the decisive 18-point fourth-quarter comeback. Wide receiver Tate Lehtio had a huge day, reeling in 118 yards and two of his touchdowns.

Now West Florida will play yet another undefeated team. Minnesota State showed why it is the top-scoring offense in DII football with a complete victory on the road in snowy conditions against Slippery Rock. Harlon Hill candidate Nate Gunn had three scores for the Mavericks in their 58-15 victory.

Here's how the two got to Texas.

No. 4 West Florida 28, No. 1 Ferris State 14

End of first quarter | West Florida 7, Ferris State 7: The upset kings were back at it early as redshirt-freshman quarterback Austin Reed struck first on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Ferris State tied it up late in the final minute on a Tyler Minor run.

The upset kings were back at it early as redshirt-freshman quarterback Austin Reed struck first on a 34-yard touchdown pass. Ferris State tied it up late in the final minute on a Tyler Minor run. End of first half | West Florida 7, Ferris State 7: Neither team could get anything going as we remain tied at the half. West Florida's Tate Lehtio is having a huge game, already with 100 yards and a touchdown.

Neither team could get anything going as we remain tied at the half. West Florida's Tate Lehtio is having a huge game, already with 100 yards and a touchdown. End of third quarter | Ferris State 14, West Florida 10: The two teams exchanged scores, the Bulldogs on a Dion Earls touchdown and the Argos with a field goal.

The two teams exchanged scores, the Bulldogs on a Dion Earls touchdown and the Argos with a field goal. Final | West Florida 28, Ferris State 14: Austin Reed leads the Argos to 18 unanswered points with a pair of touchdowns to his favorite targets Lehtio and Quinten Randolph. West Florida is heading to its second title game in two years.

No. 3 Minnesota State 58, No. 2 Slippery Rock 15

End of first quarter | Minnesota State 16, Slippery Rock 8: Nate Gunn punches in two touchdowns, while Roland Rivers III find Henry Litwin for The Rock's score. Harlon Hill finalists on display early.

Nate Gunn punches in two touchdowns, while Roland Rivers III find Henry Litwin for The Rock's score. Harlon Hill finalists on display early. End of first half| Minnesota State 30, Slippery Rock 8: Mavericks have opened up a big lead on a Shane Zylstra touchdown reception and a Justin Arnold run. Rivers III suffered a weird thumb injury, but is still in the game.

Mavericks have opened up a big lead on a Shane Zylstra touchdown reception and a Justin Arnold run. Rivers III suffered a weird thumb injury, but is still in the game. End of third quarter| Minnesota State 51, Slippery Rock 15: Slippery Rock got on the board, but it's been all Mavericks in the second half. A 21-point third quarter highlighted by a pair of 70-yard scores and Gunn's third score of the day puts Minnesota State well ahead.

Slippery Rock got on the board, but it's been all Mavericks in the second half. A 21-point third quarter highlighted by a pair of 70-yard scores and Gunn's third score of the day puts Minnesota State well ahead. Final | Minnesota State 58, Slippery Rock 15: Zylstra finished with 152 yards and two touchdowns while five Mavericks combined to rush for a score, with Gunn leading them all with three. Minnesota State heads back to the finals for the first time since 2015.

2019 DII football quarterfinals: What you may have missed

Slippery Rock and Notre Dame (OH) featured two Harlon Hill candidates that may very well be the frontrunners for the DII football Heisman Trophy. They certainly delivered. Roland Rivers III passed for 436 yards and combined for eight touchdowns while Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a 96-yard kickoff return in a wild 65-59 win for The Rock.

West Florida can now add a No. 2 seed to its upset resume for the 2019 postseason. One week after taking down Valdosta State in the final seconds, the Argos went into Hickory, North Carolina and defeated Lenoir-Rhyne 43-38. It was the first time in 15 games that the Bears lost at home and the second time in the past three years West Florida has made it to the semifinals.

After a quiet first half in which only three points were scored, Ferris State dropped 22 en route to a 25-3 victory over Northwest Missouri State. Marvin Campbell rumbled for 149 yards and a touchdown as the Bulldogs are back in the semifinals for the third time in four years.

Nate Gunn had himself a day (again). The Minnesota State running back reeled off 173 yards and three scores to lead the Mavericks to a 42-21 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Here are the scores from Saturday:

The 2019 DII football championship: What to read

Consider this your crash course, a DII football championship 101 if you would.

The DII football championship is a five-round, single-elimination tournament in which 28 schools vie for the national title. The tournament concludes in McKinney, Texas, with this year's game taking place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21. For a complete look at how the tournament works, check this out: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

How is Augustana (SD) playing in Colorado? There is a new format this year. The selection committee had the flexibility to move teams from their traditional Super Regions if it reduced travel and expenses. To find out exactly how the new format works, tap here: THE NEW DII FOOTBALL BRACKET, EXPLAINED

The eight Harlon Hill Trophy finalists have been released. You can see the complete list here, and find out everything you need to know about the DII football version of the Heisman, tap here: THE ESSENTIAL GUIDE TO THE HARLON HILL TROPHY

2019 DII football championship: Second-round recap

Get a field-level view of West Florida's game-clinching drive in huge DII upset

West Florida snapped Valdosta State's 25-game winning streak. Elsewhere in second-round action, Texas A&M-Commerce soundly upset third-seeded Colorado School of Mines, 23-3. The 2019 DII football championship tournament hasn't gone as expected, to say the least.

DII UPSET: How West Florida ousted Valdosta State from the tournament

2019 DII football championship first round recap

The first round showed why the DII football championship is one of the best tournaments in all of college sports.

Anything can happen.

Some incredible upsets and fantastic finishes went down. Here are the highlights.

Lindenwood went into Cliff Harris Stadium and took down No. 2-seeded Ouachita Baptist 41-38, getting the go-ahead field goal with just over a minute left. It was a back and forth battle all day long, but in the end, the Lions defeated their third top-25 team of the season. Lindenwood will be heading to one of the winningest teams in DII football history and try to make Northwest Missouri State its next top-25 victim.

Not to be outdone, Texas A&M-Commerce traveled to Tarleton State — owners of the best home record in DII football — and upset the No. 2-seeded Texans in a rematch from earlier in the season. Quarterback Miklo Smalls led the Lions through the air (197 yards passing) and on the ground (126 yards rushing), but it was the defense that deserves the credit here. The Lions held one of DII football's best offenses to 16 points and 330 total yards in the upset.

You could barely catch your breath with the three games played at noon. All three came down to the final minutes of play. Indiana (Pa) took the lead over Shepherd with 1:40 left, but Tyson Bagent led the Rams right back down to field connecting with Devin Phelps for the 31-27 win with just 11 ticks on the clock. Notre Dame jumped out to a big lead but was able to hold off West Chester's 17-point second half and win 31-24. Tiffin's star running back Ja'Quan Hardy gave the Dragons the late lead with 1:26 remaining, but Collin DiGalbo found big tight end Jack Pilkerton for the six-yard touchdown and 33-31 lead with 44 seconds left on the clock and inevitably the win.

Carson-Newman and West Florida did their best to shake things up in Super Region Two. Both teams went on the road and pulled off impressive wins. The Eagles defense struggled to maintain dual-threat Ja'Rome Johnson but stepped up when it needed to in a 17-9 win. West Florida, our team to watch in this part of the bracket, dominated Wingate. Quarterback Austin Reed and Quentin Randolph hooked up for two more scores in the 38-17 win after connecting three times a week ago.

Saturday, Nov. 23 | First round (all times Eastern)

DII football championship: History

Valdosta State defeated Ferris State in a thrilling championship game last year to win its fourth national championship in program history. The Blazers enter the 2019 DII football championship as the No. 1 seed in Super Region Two with an undefeated record.

The Blazers are looking to match Northwest Missouri State's incredible 2015 and 2016 run when the Bearcats won back-to-back seasons without losing a game. The complete history of the DII football championship game is below.