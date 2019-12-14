CHAMPS:

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | December 14, 2019

Heisman Trophy 2019: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins by a landslide

No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU square off in the CFP semifinals

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, Dec. 14, beating out fellow finalists Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Ohio State DE Chase Young.

Burrow has had a phenomenal statistical campaign and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff No. 1 seed. Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season to just six interceptions.

Heisman Trophy 2019: LSU QB Joe Burrow, voting results

Here is the official vote count for the 2019 Heisman Trophy:

1. LSU QB Joe Burrow: 2,608
2. Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts: 762
3. Ohio State QB Justin Fields: 747
4. Ohio State DE Chase Young: 643
5. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 189
6. Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins: 114
7. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence: 88
8. Oklahoma State RB Chubba Hubbard: 68
9. Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 25
10. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: 24

MORE: Heisman Trophy winners and runners-up since 1935

Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy. He was one of four finalists — three were quarterbacks, and Young was the lone defensive player.

Here's a side-by-side statistical look at the three quarterbacks, followed by Young's gaudy 2019 stats.

Statistic Burrow Fields Hurts
School LSU Ohio State Oklahoma
Height 6-foot-4 6-foot-3 6-foot-2
Weight 216 pounds 223 pounds 219 pounds
Comp.-Att. 342-439 208-308 122-309
Passing Yards 4,715 2,953 3,634
Touchdown passes 48 40 32
Interceptions 6 1 7
Rushing yards 289 471 1,255
Rushing TDs 3 10 18
CHASE YOUNG OHIO STATE
Height 6-foot-5
Weight 265 pounds
Sacks 16.5
Tackles 44
Forced Fumbles 6

Burrow is the first LSU Tiger to win the Heisman Trophy in 60 years ⁠— Billy Cannon won the award in 1959. In addition to his eye-popping stats, Burrow played some of his best ball against the best teams. LSU beat Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia while they were ranked in the top 10. He tossed 15 touchdown passes over those five wins.

Fields is the second straight Ohio State quarterback to be named a Heisman finalist ⁠— Dwayne Haskins earned the distinction last year. The first-year Buckeye has thrown 40 touchdown passes to just one interception on the season, and while he came up empty this time, there's a decent chance Fields could hoist the Heisman Trophy in the future.

TOP 25 POLLS: College Football Playoff | Associated Press | Coaches Poll

His teammate, Young, was a defensive terror all season long and set the tone for one of the best units in college football. You have to go all the way back to 2016 to find the last time a defensive player was a Heisman finalist, when Jabrill Peppers was one of five invitees.

And while Hurts didn't become the third straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman, you have to be impressed with what he's done as a grad transfer for the Sooners. Oklahoma is CFP-bound once again, while Hurts' old school, Alabama, isn't. He'll get a chance to square off with Burrow head-to-head in the Peach Bowl.

SHOP: Browse latest bowl game and conference champion gear

Heisman Trophy winners: History

Year Winner School Position
2019 Joe Burrow LSU QB
2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma QB
2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma QB
2016 Lamar Jackson Louisville QB
2015 Derrick Henry Alabama RB
2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon QB
2013 Jameis Winston Florida State QB
2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M QB
2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor QB
2010 Cam Newton Auburn QB
2009 Mark Ingram Jr. Alabama RB
2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma QB
2007 Tim Tebow Florida QB
2006 Troy Smith Ohio State QB
2005 Reggie Bush* Southern California RB
2004 Matt Leinart Southern California QB
2003 Jason White Oklahoma QB
2002 Carson Palmer Southern California QB
2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska QB
2000 Chris Weinke Florida State QB
1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin RB
1998 Ricky Williams Texas RB
1997 Charles Woodson Michigan CB/returner
1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida QB
1995 Eddie George Ohio State RB
1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado RB
1993 Charlie Ward Florida State QB
1992 Gino Torretta Miami QB
1991 Desmond Howard Miami WR/returner
1990 Ty Detmer BYU QB
1989 Andre Ware Houston QB
1988 Barry Sanders Oklahoma State RB
1987 Tim Brown Notre Dame WR
1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami QB
1985 Bo Jackson Auburn RB
1984 Doug Flutie Boston College QB
1983 Mike Rozier Nebraska RB
1982 Herschel Walker Georgia RB
1981 Marcus Allen Southern California RB
1980 George Rogers South Carolina RB
1979 Charles White Southern California RB
1978 Billy Sims Oklahoma RB
1977 Earl Campbell Texas RB
1976 Tony Dorsett Pitt RB
1975 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1974 Archie Griffin Ohio State RB
1973 John Cappelletti Penn State RB
1972 Johnny Rodgers Nebraska WR/RB
1971 Patt Sullivan Auburn QB
1970 Jim Plunkett Stanford QB
1969 Steve Owens Oklahoma FB
1968 O.J. Simpson Southern California HB
1967 Gary Beban UCLA QB
1966 Steve Spurrier Florida QB
1965 Mike Garrett Southern California HB
1964 John Huarte Notre Dame QB
1963 Roger Staubach Navy QB
1962 Terry Baker Oregon State QB
1961 Ernie Davis Syracuse HB/LB/FB
1960 Joe Bellino Navy HB
1959 Billy Cannon LSU HB
1958 Pete Dawkins Army HB
1957 John David Crow Texas A&M HB
1956 Paul Hornung Notre Dame QB
1955 Howard Cassady Ohio State HB
1954 Alan Ameche Wisconsin FB
1953 Johnny Lattner Notre Dame HB
1952 Billy Vessels Oklahoma HB
1951 Dick Kazmaier Princeton HB
1950 Vic Janowicz Ohio State HB/P
1949 Leon Hart Notre Dame End
1948 Doak Walker SMU HB
1947 Johnny Lujack Notre Dame QB
1946 Glenn Davis Army HB
1945 Doc Blanchard Army FB
1944 Les Horvath Ohio State QB/HB
1943 Angelo Bertelli Notre Dame QB
1942 Frank Sinkwich Georgia HB
1941 Bruce Smith Minnesota HB
1940 Tom Harmon Michigan HB
1939 Nile Kinnick Iowa HB/QB
1938 Davey O'Brien TCU QB
1937 Clint Frank Yale HB
1936 Larry Kelley Yale End
1935 Jay Berwanger Chicago HB

