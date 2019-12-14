Heisman Trophy 2019: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins by a landslide

No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU square off in the CFP semifinals

No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 1 LSU square off in the CFP semifinals

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy on Saturday, Dec. 14, beating out fellow finalists Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Ohio State QB Justin Fields and Ohio State DE Chase Young.

Burrow has had a phenomenal statistical campaign and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff No. 1 seed. Burrow has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns this season to just six interceptions.

Heisman Trophy 2019: LSU QB Joe Burrow, voting results

Here is the official vote count for the 2019 Heisman Trophy:

1. LSU QB Joe Burrow: 2,608

2. Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts: 762

3. Ohio State QB Justin Fields: 747

4. Ohio State DE Chase Young: 643

5. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor: 189

6. Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins: 114

7. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence: 88

8. Oklahoma State RB Chubba Hubbard: 68

9. Clemson RB Travis Etienne: 25

10. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa: 24

Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy. He was one of four finalists — three were quarterbacks, and Young was the lone defensive player.

Here's a side-by-side statistical look at the three quarterbacks, followed by Young's gaudy 2019 stats.

Statistic Burrow Fields Hurts School LSU Ohio State Oklahoma Height 6-foot-4 6-foot-3 6-foot-2 Weight 216 pounds 223 pounds 219 pounds Comp.-Att. 342-439 208-308 122-309 Passing Yards 4,715 2,953 3,634 Touchdown passes 48 40 32 Interceptions 6 1 7 Rushing yards 289 471 1,255 Rushing TDs 3 10 18

CHASE YOUNG OHIO STATE Height 6-foot-5 Weight 265 pounds Sacks 16.5 Tackles 44 Forced Fumbles 6

Burrow is the first LSU Tiger to win the Heisman Trophy in 60 years ⁠— Billy Cannon won the award in 1959. In addition to his eye-popping stats, Burrow played some of his best ball against the best teams. LSU beat Texas, Florida, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia while they were ranked in the top 10. He tossed 15 touchdown passes over those five wins.

Fields is the second straight Ohio State quarterback to be named a Heisman finalist ⁠— Dwayne Haskins earned the distinction last year. The first-year Buckeye has thrown 40 touchdown passes to just one interception on the season, and while he came up empty this time, there's a decent chance Fields could hoist the Heisman Trophy in the future.

His teammate, Young, was a defensive terror all season long and set the tone for one of the best units in college football. You have to go all the way back to 2016 to find the last time a defensive player was a Heisman finalist, when Jabrill Peppers was one of five invitees.

And while Hurts didn't become the third straight Oklahoma quarterback to win the Heisman, you have to be impressed with what he's done as a grad transfer for the Sooners. Oklahoma is CFP-bound once again, while Hurts' old school, Alabama, isn't. He'll get a chance to square off with Burrow head-to-head in the Peach Bowl.

