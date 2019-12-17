🏐VOLLEYBALL SEMIS:

football-fbs flag

Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | December 19, 2019

Appalachian State vs. UAB: New Orleans Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

These are the must-watch bowl games (outside of CFP) in December

Appalachian State and UAB will descend on the Big Easy on Dec. 21 to take part in the New Orleans Bowl. A precursor to the College Football Playoff Championship Game, which will also be played in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl will pit the Sun Belt champions versus the Conference USA runner-up. 

The Mountaineers knocked off Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game to improve to 12-1 on the year. They were ranked No. 20 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and will face a UAB squad who is fresh off of a 49-6 loss against Flordia Atlantic in the Conference USA championship game. 

New Orleans Bowl: Time & How to watch 

The New Orleans Bowl kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Dec. 21. It will be broadcasted live on ESPN and ESPN's streaming platforms. 

New Orleans Bowl: Prediction, Preview

The New Orleans Bowl is familiar territory for Appalachian State. The Mountaineers found success in the Big Easy last season, as they knocked off Middle Tennessee 45-13. 

They also find themselves in the midst of a coaching change, something that has rung true the past three seasons. Their newest head coach, Shawn Clark, is App State's third head coach in three years. Scott Satterfield left for Louisville after last season and their head coach for this season, Eliah Drinkwitz, accepted a position as Missouri's, leaving the position open for Clark who was the offensive line coach in his four previous years with the school. 

TV SCHEDULE: Complete times and TV channels for every bowl game

The coaching carousel hasn't slowed down the Mountaineers, as they are on a historic tear these past few years. Coming off of their fourth straight Sun Belt Conference championship, App State will be looking to win their fifth straight bowl game.

Powered by their 39.38 points per game, the ninth highest in the FBS, the Mountaineers continue to be in the conversation as a potential group of five team season after season. This is their best season since joining the FBS in 2014. App State's last one-loss season was in 2006 when they were apart of FCS's Southern Conference and went 14-1. 

They'll look to continue their rise in the ranks of the FBS against UAB — a team that allows 20.8 points per game and 352.6 yards per game. The Blazers will have to pump up their offensive numbers as App State only allows around 20 points per game compared to UAB's average score of 23.6. 

Comparing stats is one way to look at two squads who only have had one mutual opponent all year — South Alabama, a team that was beaten by both App State and UAB handily — but let's look at some of the quality wins each team has had this year. 

SCOREBOARD: Live scores, stats for every bowl game

The Mountaineers were able to knock off North Carolina, a team that nearly knocked off the playoff-bound Clemson Tigers, 34-31 on Sept. 21. App State backed up that win against an ACC opponent with a win over an SEC team, South Carolina. They knocked off the Gamecocks 20-15 on Nov. 9. Although South Carolina finished the season ineligible for a bowl game, finishing 4-8, they did garner a moment of glory after beating division rival and No. 5 Georgia.

UAB is riding a surge of their own. In 2017, UAB officially reinstated its football program and came out of the gates running. The Blazers will participate in their third bowl game in three years, after a 13-year drought. UAB has also made the Conference USA game for the second consecutive year.

Last year, they won the conference beating Middle Tennessee 27-25. This year they lost to FAU 49-6. This year, the Blazers' 9-4 record was propelled by a big win over Louisiana Tech which solidified their spot in the C-USA championship game.

ARIZONA BOUND: Ohio State vs. Clemson: Fiesta Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Despite UAB's recent run towards success, Appalachian State's offense and dominance this season will be tough to beat. The Mountaineers' 19-point difference between their points per game average and UAB's points allowed average, paired with UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III's tendency to turn the ball over will be the major storyline in this game. Expect App State to roll and continue to bolster their pitch to make a New Year's Six bowl next year. 

The Pick App State 48,
UAB 20

Appalachian State vs. UAB: Stats, how they compare

Appalachian State
 STAT/LEADER
UAB
12-1 (7-1 Sun Belt) Record (Conference) 9-4 (6-2 C-USA)
No. 20 CFP ranking NR
39.38 Points per game 23.6
20.23 Points allowed 20.8
435.5 Yards per game 352.9
206.31 Passing ypg 193.6
229.2 Rushing ypg 159.3
335.9 Yards allowed per game 294.1
199.69 Passing yards allowed 186.8
136.2 Rushing yards allowed 107.2
Zac Thomas
2,576 yards (26 TDs, 6 INTs)		 Passing yards leader Tyler Johnston III
1,952 yards (15 TDs, 14 INTs)
Darrynton Evans
1,323 yards, 17 TDs		 Rushing yards leader Spencer Brown
527 yards, 5 TDs
Thomas Hennigan
723 yards, 4 TDs		 Receiving yards leader Austin Watkins
933 yards, 5 TDs
Jordan Fehr
98 total tackles, 8 tfl, 2.5 sacks		 Defensive leader Kristopher Moll
96 total tackles, 16 tfl, 9 sacks

