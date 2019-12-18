🏐VOLLEYBALL SEMIS:

Ralph D. Russo | The Associated Press | December 18, 2019

Slippery Rock QB Rivers leads AP DII football All-America team

Minnesota State wins DII semifinal in the snow

Slippery Rocky quarterback Roland Rivers and Notre Dame (Ohio) running back Jaleel McLaughlin, both finalists for the Division II player of the year award, were selected to The Associated Press DII All-America team.

The team, presented by Regions Bank and released Wednesday, was selected by a panel of sports information directors and the AP.

Rivers passed for 4,460 yards and 52 touchdowns to lead Division II this season. McLaughlin is DII’s leading rusher with 2,316 yards and 30 touchdowns. Both are among eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the winner of which will be announced Friday.

Minnesota State, which will play West Florida for the Division II championship, placed three players on the first team, tied with Tarleton State for the most of any school.

DII Football: Reviewing the tournament so far

Running back Nate Gunn, offensive lineman Evan Heim and receiver Shane Zylstra made the first team from Minnesota State.

Tarleton State was represented on the first team by receiver Zimari Manning, defensive lineman B.J. Jefferson and defensive back Prince Robinson.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Roland Rivers III, senior, Slippery Rock.

Running backs — Nate Gunn, senior, Minnesota State; Jaleel McLaughlin, sophomore, Notre Dame (Ohio). Linemen — Tyler Allison, senior, Ferris State; Evan Heim, senior, Minnesota State; Chris Larsen, senior, Slippery Rock; Jason Poe, junior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Grant Stewart, senior, Colorado School of Mines.

DII Football: Interactive tournament bracket

Tight end — Zach Davidson, junior, Central Missouri.

Receivers — Zimari Manning, senior, Tarleton State; Shane Zylstra, senior, Minnesota State.

All-purpose player — Dominique Ramsey, junior, Texas A&M-Commerce.

Kicker — Dante Brown, senior, Fort Hays State.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Jaquan Artis, senior, Lenoir-Rhyne; Austin Edwards., senior, Ferris State; Chris Garrett, junior, Concordia-St. Paul; B.J. Jefferson, senior, Tarleton State.

Linebackers — Chris Hoad, senior, Texas-Permian Basin; Rondrow Peebles, junior, Carson-Newman; Drew Seers, junior, Lindenwood.

Secondary — Nick Ciccio, sophomore, Colorado Mesa; Christopher Jefferson, sophomore, Findlay; Lamont McPhatter II, senior, California (Pa.); Prince Robinson, senior, Tarleton State.

Punter — Isaac Parks., junior, North Carolina Pembroke.

DII Football: Guide to the Harlon Hill Trophy

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Brook Bolles, senior, Central Missouri.

Running backs — Daniel McCants, senior, Tarleton State; Al McKeller, junior, Indianapolis.

Linemen — Jeff Arnold, senior, Indiana (Pa.); Cori Gooseberry, senior, Ouachita Baptist; Brandon Kemp, senior, Valdosta State; Adonis Sealey, senior, Valdosta State; Amon Simon, junior, Texas A&M-Commerce

Tight end — Jack Pilkerton, senior, Kutztown.

Receivers — Henry Litwin, junior, Slippery Rock; Shae Wyatt, junior, Central Missouri.

All-purpose player — Tobias Harris, sophomore, West Texas A&M.

Kicker — Jordan Walters, senior, East Stroudsburg.

DEFENSE

Linemen — Chauncy Haney, senior, North Greenville; Chad Kuhn, junior, Slippery Rock; Spencer Phillips, senior, Northwest Missouri State; Sha’haun Williams, senior, Notre Dame (Ohio).

Linebackers — Damon Lloyd, senior, Indiana (Pa.); Maurice Wright Jr., senior, Northwestern Oklahoma State; Brad Zaffram, senior, Slippery Rock.

Secondary — James Caesar, senior, Ferris State; Desmond Fairell, senior, Carson-Newman; Michael Junker, senior, Bemidji State; Daryus Skinner, senior, Winston-Salem State.

Punter — JoseLuis Moreno, senior, Minot State.

