🏐VOLLEYBALL SEMIS:

TITLE SET

🏆 Stanford vs. Wisconsin for the championship

Rettke leads Wisconsin by No. 1 Baylor

📹 Plummer, Stanford sweep Minnesota
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 20, 2019

2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

These are the must-watch bowl games (outside of CFP) in December

College football bowl season is here. The full 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule is now set with matchups. Below, find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game. 

The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff teams were announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season. Teams in italics have accepted an invitation.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

December 20

Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Charlotte live scoring | Prediction and preview
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m. | ESPN 

Frisco Bowl
Kent State vs. Utah State
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 | Tickets

December 21

Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Noon | ABC | Tickets
 
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
2 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
2:30 p.m. | CBSSN | 
 
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU vs. SMU live scoring | Prediction and preview
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 p.m. | ABC | Tickets
 
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Florida International
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
5:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
7:30 p.m. | ABC | Tickets

RANKINGS: Top 25 polls for this season

New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
9 p.m. | ESPN 

December 23

Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
2:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl
BYU vs. Hawai'i
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
8 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

December 26

Independence Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.)
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
4 p.m. | ESPN
 
Quick Lane Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
8 p.m. | ESPN
 

December 27

Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD
Noon | ESPN
 
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
3:20 p.m. | ESPN
 
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
6:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Holiday Bowl
No. 16 Iowa vs. No. 22 Southern California
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
8 p.m. | FS1 | Tickets
 
Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
10:15 p.m. | ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 2019 season schedule, scores

December 28

Camping World Bowl
No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Noon | ABC | Tickets
 
Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX
Noon | ESPN | Tickets
 
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
4 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
8 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 

December 30

First Responder Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
12:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
4 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Redbox Bowl
California vs. Illinois
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
4 p.m. | FOX
 
Orange Bowl
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 31

Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Noon | ESPN | Tickets
 
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS
 
Liberty Bowl
Kansas State vs. Navy
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Arizona Bowl
Georgia State vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN
 
Alamo Bowl
No. 11 Utah vs. Texas
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
 

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC | Tickets
 
Outback Bowl
No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 18 Minnesota
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets 
 
Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Gator Bowl
Indiana vs. Tennessee
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Nevada vs. Ohio
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Miss vs. Tulane
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN

This season's college football bowl schedule starts in the Bahamas and ends in New Orleans, from the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

  • 2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

Arkansas State vs. FIU: Camellia Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

The 2019 Camellia Bowl features Arkansas State and Florida International and is one of the first bowl games to begin the 2019-20 bowl season. Get the game time, stream and series history here.
READ MORE

Georgia Southern vs. Liberty: Cure Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

The Georgia Southern Eagles will face the Liberty Flames in the 2019 Cure Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
READ MORE

Boise State vs. Washington: Las Vegas Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

No. 19 Boise State (12-1) and Washington (7-5) will meet in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. Get a prediction, time, TV channel and preview information here.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners