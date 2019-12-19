2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

These are the must-watch bowl games (outside of CFP) in December

These are the must-watch bowl games (outside of CFP) in December

College football bowl season is here. The full 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule is now set with matchups. Below, find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game.

The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff teams were announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season. Teams in italics have accepted an invitation.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

December 20

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Charlotte live scoring | Prediction and preview

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m. | ESPN

Frisco Bowl

December 21

Celebration Bowl



Atlanta, GA

Noon | ABC | Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta, GANoon | ABC | Tickets

New Mexico Bowl



Albuquerque, NM

2 p.m. | ESPN | Dreamstyle StadiumAlbuquerque, NM2 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, FL

2:30 p.m. | CBSSN |

Boca Raton Bowl

Camellia Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl



Las Vegas, NV

7:30 p.m. | ABC | Sam Boyd StadiumLas Vegas, NV7:30 p.m. | ABC | Tickets

RANKINGS: Top 25 polls for this season

New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

9 p.m. | ESPN

December 23

Gasparilla Bowl



Tampa, FL

2:30 p.m. | ESPN | Raymond James StadiumTampa, FL2:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl

BYU vs. Hawai'i

Aloha Stadium

Honolulu, HI

8 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

December 26

Independence Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.)

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, LA

4 p.m. | ESPN Independence StadiumShreveport, LA4 p.m. | ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Pittsburgh

Ford Field

Detroit, MI

8 p.m. | ESPN Ford FieldDetroit, MI8 p.m. | ESPN

December 27

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, MD

Noon | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Yankee Stadium

New York, NY

3:20 p.m. | ESPN Yankee StadiumNew York, NY3:20 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl



Houston, TX

6:45 p.m. | ESPN | NRG StadiumHouston, TX6:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Holiday Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Chase Field

Phoenix, AZ

10:15 p.m. | ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 2019 season schedule, scores

December 28

Camping World Bowl

Cotton Bowl Classic



Dallas, TX

Noon | ESPN | AT&T StadiumDallas, TXNoon | ESPN | Tickets

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)



Atlanta, GA

4 p.m. | ESPN | Mercedes-Benz StadiumAtlanta, GA4 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

December 30

First Responder Bowl

Music City Bowl



Nashville, TN

4 p.m. | ESPN | Nissan StadiumNashville, TN4 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Redbox Bowl

California vs. Illinois

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

4 p.m. | FOX Levi's StadiumSanta Clara, CA4 p.m. | FOX

Orange Bowl

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, FL

8 p.m. | ESPN Hard Rock StadiumMiami Gardens, FL8 p.m. | ESPN

December 31

Belk Bowl



Charlotte, NC

Noon | ESPN | Bank of America StadiumCharlotte, NCNoon | ESPN | Tickets

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX

2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl

Arizona Bowl

Georgia State vs. Wyoming

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, AZ

4:30 p.m. | CBSSN Arizona StadiumTucson, AZ4:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Alamo Bowl

No. 11 Utah vs. Texas

Alamodome

San Antonio, TX

7:30 p.m. | ESPN AlamodomeSan Antonio, TX7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl



Orlando, FL

1 p.m. | ABC | Camping World StadiumOrlando, FL1 p.m. | ABC | Tickets

Outback Bowl

Rose Bowl Game



Pasadena, CA

5 p.m. | ESPN | Rose BowlPasadena, CA5 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Sugar Bowl



New Orleans, LA

8:45 p.m. | ESPN | Mercedes-Benz SuperdomeNew Orleans, LA8:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Gator Bowl

Indiana vs. Tennessee

TIAA Bank Stadium

Jacksonville, FL

7 p.m. | ESPN | TIAA Bank StadiumJacksonville, FL7 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, AL

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

8 p.m. | ESPN

This season's college football bowl schedule starts in the Bahamas and ends in New Orleans, from the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.