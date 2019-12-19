Arkansas State vs. FIU: Camellia Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

These are the must-watch bowl games (outside of CFP) in December

These are the must-watch bowl games (outside of CFP) in December

The 2019 Camellia Bowl features Arkansas State (7-5, 5-3 Sun Belt) and Florida International (6-6, 3-5 CUSA) and is set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 in Montgomery, Alabama. The historic Cramton Bowl plays host to the 2019 showdown.

ASU finished second in the Sun Belt West division to Louisiana. This is the Red Wolves' ninth straight bowl appearance, 10th overall, and second with the Camellia Bowl. Last season, ASU fell to Nevada in the Arizona Bowl, 16-13, in overtime.

FIU ranked third in punt returns for the FBS this season, averaging 20.8 yards per return. This is the Golden Panthers' third straight bowl appearance and fifth overall. A 35-32 victory over Toledo in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl represents FIU's previous postseason stop.

Arkansas State vs. FIU football: Time, TV channel

When: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET | Follow live stats | Full FBS scoreboard

Where: Cramton Stadium | Montgomery, Alabama

How to watch: ESPN

Arkansas State vs. FIU football: Preview, prediction

The threat of ASU on offense is real. Quarterback Layne Hatcher ranks 11th in completion percentage (68.3), completing 177 of 259 passes. He also led the Sun Belt Conference in passing efficiency (173.5) and yards per completion (14.42).

A favorite weapon of his has been receiver Omar Bayless, the Sun Belt player of the year. In 84 catches, the senior has 1,473 yards and 16 touchdowns, setting Sun Belt records in both categories. Bayless ranks second to LSU's Ja'Marr Chase in nearly every receiving category, including touchdowns, yards and yards per game (122.8).

FIU is led by quarterback James Morgan. Compiling 2,248 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions, the senior helped lead the Golden Panthers to the program's second-ever win over a Power Five team in upset over Miami on Nov. 23, 30-24.

Thanks to its potent offense, expect the Red Wolves to take the victory.

Arkansas State vs. FIU football: Series history, scores

The Red Wolves lead the head-to-head series, 6-2, though two ASU wins have been vacated. After eight consecutive years of matchups when both were in the Sun Belt, the two teams have not faced each other since 2012. After that year, FIU started competing in Conference USA. Arkansas State won the last clash in a 34-20 effort in Miami in 2012.

The largest margin of victory occurred in the series' first battle in 2005, though what win has been vacated. ASU scored 66 points to FIU's 24. The Red Wolves forced seven turnovers and outrushed the Golden Panthers, 304-98.

Date Location Score Oct 4, 2012 Miami, FL ASU, 34-20 Oct 18, 2011 Jonesboro, AR ASU, 34-16 Nov 27, 2010 Miami, FL FIU, 31-24 Oct 24, 2009 Jonesboro, AR ASU, 27-10 Nov 8, 2008 Miami, FL FIU, 22-21 Nov 3, 2007 Jonesboro, AR ASU, 27-24 Sept 30, 2006 Miami, FL ASU, 31-6* Sept 24, 2005 Jonesboro, AR ASU, 66-24*

*Vacated