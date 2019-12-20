Harlon Hill Trophy: An essential guide to the DII football award

Watch all 8 TDs by Roland Rivers III in Slippery Rock's shootout win over Notre Dame (OH)

Watch all 8 TDs by Roland Rivers III in Slippery Rock's shootout win over Notre Dame (OH)

Every December, the DII national player of the year is awarded the Harlon Hill Trophy. Considered the Heisman Trophy of DII football, the award has an illustrious history dating back to 1986.

HARLON HILL WATCHLIST: 2019 Preseason | The first 36 nominees

Roland Rivers III became the 18th quarterback to win the award in 2019. He led Slippery Rock to the DII football championship semifinals, throwing for 4,460 yards with 52 touchdown passes and nine more on the ground.

FOLLOW THE DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Updates, bracket, and schedule for the full tournament

Here's everything you need to know about the prestigious DII football honor.

Meet Harlon Hill, the North Alabama and NFL football star

Hill played for Florence State Teachers College — now North Alabama — from 1950-53. He played both offense and defense but it was his play as a sure-handed receiver that got him noticed. After earning All-American honors in 1953, Hill was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 15th round of the 1954 NFL draft.

FOLLOW THE 2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: Schedule, bracket, scores and updates from the tournament

He exploded onto the scene, leading the NFL with 12 touchdown receptions in a 1954 Rookie of the Year campaign. One year later he was named the NFL MVP. Hill had 32 touchdowns after his first three seasons and when his nine-year NFL career ended, he was a three-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

The Harlon Hill Award committee named the trophy after Hill in 1986. Hill passed away in March of 2013 in Florence, Alabama.

What the Harlon Hill Trophy looks like

The trophy is a four-tiered wooden award. The base has a gold plaque commemorating the nation's best DII college football player and is surrounded by the names of past winners. The second tier has the name Harlon Hill Trophy and a DII plaque holding above it a base with a photo of Harlon Hill in his No. 87 jersey. A gold football rests atop the award.

HOW THE TOURNEY WORKS: The complete guide to the DII football championship

The Harlon Hill Award committee presented the award in conjunction with Hill's alma mater, North Alabama from 1986 to 2017. When the Lions jumped to FCS play, the Little Rock Touchdown Club and Great American Conference became the new hosts of the award.

Great American Conference

The Harlon Hill Trophy: History of winners

Before North Dakota State went onto dominate the FCS, the Bison were a DII football powerhouse. Jeff Bentrim led them to a second-straight championship in 1986 and in doing so, became the first recipient of the award.

DII HISTORY: Longest winning streaks | Home wins | All-time winningest teams | Most played rivalries

Since then, the Harlon Hill Award has been offense heavy. Eighteen award winners have been quarterbacks and 14 have been running backs. Ronnie West of Pittsburg State is the lone wide receiver to win the trophy, while Ronald McKinnon of North Alabama remains the only defensive player ever to be named a Harlon Hill winner.

RIVALRIES: 3 things to know about the Battle of the Ravine | 11 most-played rivalries in DII history

There have been four student-athletes who have won the award multiple times. None have done it more than Johnny Bailey, who won it in three consecutive seasons from 1987-1989 as running back for Texas A&M-Kingsville. Valdosta State's Dusty Bonner, Chadron State's Danny Woodhead and Ferris State's Jason Vander Laan are the two-time winners of the award.