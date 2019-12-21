2020 National Championship Game: Date, time, TV channel for the College Football Playoff

Inside the star-studded clash of No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State

It's the sixth season of the College Football Playoff. This season's game will see one of LSU, Clemson, Ohio State or Oklahoma win the National Championship Game. Below, get the date, time and TV channel for the title game.

Last season, Clemson routed Alabama 44-16 to win its second CFP national championship and third national title overall in program history. The CFP team will be the winners of LSU vs. Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and Ohio State vs. Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

2020 National Championship Game: Date, time

The national championship will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The game is at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

2020 National Championship Game: TV channel for the College Football Playoff

The CFP title game can be watched live on ESPN and online with WatchESPN.

2020 National Championship Game: Teams

We'll know this season's championship participants on Saturday, Dec. 28. That's the date of the semifinals:

LSU is the top-ranked team, but the Tigers are in the CFP for the first time. The other teams have more experience in the College Football Playoff, as Clemson and OSU both have titles. OU is in the CFP for the fourth times, but the Sooners are 0-3 all-time.

National Championship Game: History, scores

We're in the sixth season of the College Football Playoff. Clemson and Alabama have each won it twice. Ohio State is the only other team to win it — and the Buckeyes won it the first year.

Before the CFP, the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) had the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in their rankings meet for the BCS title.

NOTE: Years are by calendar year of when the games were played.

College Football Playoff era

YEAR WINNING TEAM SCORE LOSING TEAM LOCATION 2019 Clemson 44-16 Alabama Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California 2018 Alabama 26-23 Georgia Mercedes-Benz Stadium,

Atlanta 2017 Clemson 35-31 Alabama Raymond James Stadium,

Tampa, Fla. 2016 Alabama 45-40 Clemson University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2015 Ohio State 42-20 Oregon AT&T Stadium,

Arlington, Texas

BCS era

YEAR WINNING TEAM SCORE LOSING TEAM LOCATION 2014 Florida State 34-31 Auburn Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2013 Alabama 42-14 Notre Dame Sun Life Stadium,

Miami Gardens, Fla. 2012 Alabama 21-0 LSU Mercedes-Benz Superdome,

New Orleans 2011 Auburn 22-19 Oregon University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2010 Alabama 37-21 Texas Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Cali. 2009 Florida 24-14 Oklahoma Dolphin Stadium,

Miami Gardena, Fla. 2008 LSU 38-24 Ohio State Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 2007 Florida 41-14 Ohio State University of Phoenix Stadium,

Glendale, Ariz. 2006 Texas 41-38 Southern California Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2005 Southern California* 55-19 Oklahoma Pro Player Stadium,

Miami Gardena, Fla. 2004 LSU 21-14 Oklahoma Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 2003 Ohio State 31-24 (OT) Miami Sun Devil Stadium,

Tempe, Fla. 2002 Miami 37-14 Nebraska Rose Bowl,

Pasadena, Calif. 2001 Oklahoma 13-2 Florida State Pro Player Stadium,

Miami Gardens, Fla. 2000 Florida State 46-29 Virginia Tech Louisiana Superdome,

New Orleans 1999 Tennessee 23-16 Florida State Sun Devil Stadium,

Tempe, Fla.

*-Vacated