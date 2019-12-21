Check out these record-setting numbers from the 2019 DII football championship game

West Florida defeated Minnesota State 48-40 in the DII football championship game, rewriting the record books along the way. For the second-straight year, the DII football season came to an end in McKinney, Texas, with mind-boggling numbers stuffing the box score.

There's just something magical about McKinney ISD Stadium. Last year, Valdosta State battled Ferris State to the final seconds in a thrilling 49-47 victory where Blazers' quarterback Rogan Wells did his share to rewrite history. This year, it was Argos quarterback Austin Reed who led the assault on the championship game record books.

Let's take a quick look at the numbers that stood out from another thrilling DII football championship game.

3 — Touchdowns from West Florida wide receiver Quentin Randolph, which tied the championship game receiving record. He also reeled in 254 yards, which fell 16 yards shy of the record.

4 — Years West Florida has been a DII football program. The Argos were the quickest to reach the championship game when they finished as runners-up in 2017, and just two short years later, they are national champions.

6 — Touchdown passes by Austin Reed. That breaks the record of five set as recently as last year by Valdosta State's Rogan Wells.

13 — The total receptions record for the title game. West Florida's Tate Lehtio set it early in the second half and Minnesota State's Justin Arnold tied it late in the game with five-straight receptions on the Mavericks' final drive.

28 — The most points scored in a first quarter of a national championship game. West Florida and Minnesota State each had the ball twice, and each team scored, ending the first 15 minutes in 14-14 tie.

38 — Rushing yards by West Florida, the second-fewest by a winning team in DII football championship history. In fact, Minnesota State held the Argos to -5 yards rushing heading into the fourth quarter.

54 — Times Reed chucked the pigskin, a record for attempts in the DII championship game. His 33 completions also set the record.

59 — The most points scored in a first half of a DII football title game. West Florida led 38-21 at the half. The Argos 38 points were the most scored by a single team in the first half in history as well.

523 — Total yards thrown for by Reed, shattering the previous record set by Grand Valley State's Curt Anes in 2002. In fact, Reed broke it by the half with 399 yards in the first 30 minutes.