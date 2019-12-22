TRENDING:

🏈Bowl game schedule

ZAGS NO. 1

What to know about the new No. 1 in this week's AP Poll

NEW: UConn No. 1 in latest women's AP Poll

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 23, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, bowl games results

These are the bowl games to watch on New Year's Day

We're in bowl season as the final College Football Playoff rankings are here. Find the scores, schedule and results for the teams in the Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings below.

The final Top 25 rankings in the College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, Dec. 8. LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma are playing in the CFP semifinals. Elsewhere in the Top 25, Oregon jumped seven spots to sixth.

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

Here is the Top 25 schedule for the 2019 college football season bowl games. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

All times ET unless otherwise noted.

Tap or click here for a live scoreboard.

College Football rankings: Final College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

PREVIOUS
1 LSU 13-0 2
2 Ohio State 13-0 1
3 Clemson 13-0 3
4 Oklahoma 12-1 6
5 Georgia 11-2 4
6 Oregon 11-2 13
7 Baylor 11-2 7
8 Wisconsin 10-3 8
9 Florida 10-2 9
10 Penn State 10-2 10
11 Utah 11-2 5
12 Auburn 9-3 11
13 Alabama 10-2 12
14 Michigan 9-3 14
15 Notre Dame 10-2 15
16 Iowa 9-3 16
17 Memphis 12-1 17
18 Minnesota 10-2 18
19 Boise State 12-1 19
20 Appalachian State 12-1 21
21 Cincinnati 10-3 20
22 Southern California 8-4 22
23 Navy 9-2 24
24 Virginia 9-4 23
25 Oklahoma State 8-4 25

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 15

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

FCS football championship: Bracket, schedule, scores for 2019 tournament

The 2019 FCS football championship runs from Saturday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Jan. 11. Here is where you can find everything you need to know including the updated bracket, schedule and scores from the tournament.
READ MORE

Appalachian State vs. UAB: New Orleans Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Appalachian State faces UAB in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21. Find out when and where to watch as well as our prediction for the game.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners