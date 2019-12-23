2019 Cliff Harris Award finalists announced for DII and DIII football

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.

ARGOS RUN TO THE TITLE: Recap the entire West Florida run to the DII football championship

An overall winner will be announced on December 27th and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on January 9, 2020 with special guest two-time Heisman Trophy Winner Archie Griffin. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.

For the story of Cliff Harris go to www.CliffHarrisAward.com and read about his amazing journey from an overlooked high school player from tiny Des Arc, Arkansas, and one scholarship offer to then-NAIA Ouachita Baptist University to five Super Bowls and six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

Name Year Year position School DIVISION II Brandon Anderson SR DB Edinboro University Mercardo Anderson SR LB Henderson State University Jaquan Artis SR DL Lenoir-Rhyne University Blayne Burnett JR DL Western Oregon University James Ceasar SR DB Ferris State University Nich Cicco SO DB Colorado Mesa University Kyle Duggar SR S Lenoir-Rhyne University Austin Edwards SR DL Ferris State University Leon Eggleston SR LB Wayne State University Keandre Evans SR DB Ouachita Baptist University Desmond Fairell SR DB Carson-Newman University Julius "JR" Faulk JR DB Delta State University Chris Garrett JR DL Concordia University, St. Paul Billy Greer SR DL Central Washington University Chauncy Haney SR DL North Greenville University Demetrius Harris JR DL Fort Valley State University Chris Hoad SR LB UT Permian Basin Michael Junker SR DB Bemidji State University Vada King SR LB Delta State University Damon Lloyd SR LB Indiana University of Pennsylvania Demetrice Lofton SO DL Morehouse College CJ Miller SR LB Saint Anselm College Demetri Morsell SO DB Bowie State University Brandin Obrecht SO LB Adams State University Spencer Phillips SR DL Northwest Missouri State University Sam Reeves SR DL Truman State University Drew Seers JR LB Lindenwood University Clay Shreve SR LB Ashland University Daryus Skinner SR DB Winston-Salem State University Ch'aim Smith SR DL West Chester University Pete Thorbahn SR DB Bentley University Antonio Washington JR DL Southern Arkansas University Jackson Wibbels SR DL CSU-Pueblo Maurice Wright Jr. SR LB Northwestern Oklahoma State DIVISION III Mackenzie Balanaganayi JR DL University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Blaze Barista SR DB Dubuque (IA) Scottie Bobeck SR LB Benedictine University Cameron Brown SR DL Case Western Reserve University Daniel Campos SR LB George Fox University Obasi Dees SR DB California Lutheran University Mason Dekker SR LB Hope College Frankie Feaster SR DL Muhlenberg College Kordell Ford JR DB University of Mount Union Eddie Graham JR DB No.Carolina Wesleyan Raeqwon Greer JR DB Alfred University Peyton Haynes SR DB LaGrange (GA) Jeff Hector SR DB Redlands (CA) Ben James SR DL Christopher Newport University Antonio Johnson SR LB North Carolina Wesleyan College Tevin Jones SR LB Mary Hardin-Baylor Dillon Keefe JR LB Chapman University Nate Keirn SR DL Denison University Joey Longoria SR DL University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Manny Longoria SR DB Texas Lutheran Jordan McInerney SR DL Lake Forest College Dallas McRae SR DL Wheaton College (IL) Matthew Messner JR LB Salve Regina University Re'Shaun Myers SR LB Bridgewater College *Mark Niles SR LB Ohio Northern Michael Nobile SO DL Delaware Valley University Joshua Onujiogu JR DL Framingham State Sam Opont JR DL Endicott College Tim Ousley SR DL Muskingum University Ian Paulsen SR LB Martin Luther College Jack Pistorius JR LB Middlebury College Chris Rice JR DL Castleton University Logan Rickard SR LB Coe College Danial Shelton SR DB Susquehanna (PA) Kyle Treber JR LB Hanover College Mike Williams SR DL Washington & Jefferson College Tramon Wiley JR DB Heidelberg (OH)

*Erroneously omitted from Nominee List Released on December 13, 2019