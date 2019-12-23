2019 Cliff Harris Award finalists announced for DII and DIII football

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.
An overall winner will be announced on December 27th and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on January 9, 2020 with special guest two-time Heisman Trophy Winner Archie Griffin. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.
For the story of Cliff Harris go to www.CliffHarrisAward.com and read about his amazing journey from an overlooked high school player from tiny Des Arc, Arkansas, and one scholarship offer to then-NAIA Ouachita Baptist University to five Super Bowls and six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
|Name
|Year
|position
|School
|DIVISION II
|Brandon Anderson
|SR
|DB
|Edinboro University
|Mercardo Anderson
|SR
|LB
|Henderson State University
|Jaquan Artis
|SR
|DL
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|Blayne Burnett
|JR
|DL
|Western Oregon University
|James Ceasar
|SR
|DB
|Ferris State University
|Nich Cicco
|SO
|DB
|Colorado Mesa University
|Kyle Duggar
|SR
|S
|Lenoir-Rhyne University
|Austin Edwards
|SR
|DL
|Ferris State University
|Leon Eggleston
|SR
|LB
|Wayne State University
|Keandre Evans
|SR
|DB
|Ouachita Baptist University
|Desmond Fairell
|SR
|DB
|Carson-Newman University
|Julius "JR" Faulk
|JR
|DB
|Delta State University
|Chris Garrett
|JR
|DL
|Concordia University, St. Paul
|Billy Greer
|SR
|DL
|Central Washington University
|Chauncy Haney
|SR
|DL
|North Greenville University
|Demetrius Harris
|JR
|DL
|Fort Valley State University
|Chris Hoad
|SR
|LB
|UT Permian Basin
|Michael Junker
|SR
|DB
|Bemidji State University
|Vada King
|SR
|LB
|Delta State University
|Damon Lloyd
|SR
|LB
|Indiana University of Pennsylvania
|Demetrice Lofton
|SO
|DL
|Morehouse College
|CJ Miller
|SR
|LB
|Saint Anselm College
|Demetri Morsell
|SO
|DB
|Bowie State University
|Brandin Obrecht
|SO
|LB
|Adams State University
|Spencer Phillips
|SR
|DL
|Northwest Missouri State University
|Sam Reeves
|SR
|DL
|Truman State University
|Drew Seers
|JR
|LB
|Lindenwood University
|Clay Shreve
|SR
|LB
|Ashland University
|Daryus Skinner
|SR
|DB
|Winston-Salem State University
|Ch'aim Smith
|SR
|DL
|West Chester University
|Pete Thorbahn
|SR
|DB
|Bentley University
|Antonio Washington
|JR
|DL
|Southern Arkansas University
|Jackson Wibbels
|SR
|DL
|CSU-Pueblo
|Maurice Wright Jr.
|SR
|LB
|Northwestern Oklahoma State
|DIVISION III
|Mackenzie Balanaganayi
|JR
|DL
|University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Blaze Barista
|SR
|DB
|Dubuque (IA)
|Scottie Bobeck
|SR
|LB
|Benedictine University
|Cameron Brown
|SR
|DL
|Case Western Reserve University
|Daniel Campos
|SR
|LB
|George Fox University
|Obasi Dees
|SR
|DB
|California Lutheran University
|Mason Dekker
|SR
|LB
|Hope College
|Frankie Feaster
|SR
|DL
|Muhlenberg College
|Kordell Ford
|JR
|DB
|University of Mount Union
|Eddie Graham
|JR
|DB
|No.Carolina Wesleyan
|Raeqwon Greer
|JR
|DB
|Alfred University
|Peyton Haynes
|SR
|DB
|LaGrange (GA)
|Jeff Hector
|SR
|DB
|Redlands (CA)
|Ben James
|SR
|DL
|Christopher Newport University
|Antonio Johnson
|SR
|LB
|North Carolina Wesleyan College
|Tevin Jones
|SR
|LB
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Dillon Keefe
|JR
|LB
|Chapman University
|Nate Keirn
|SR
|DL
|Denison University
|Joey Longoria
|SR
|DL
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Manny Longoria
|SR
|DB
|Texas Lutheran
|Jordan McInerney
|SR
|DL
|Lake Forest College
|Dallas McRae
|SR
|DL
|Wheaton College (IL)
|Matthew Messner
|JR
|LB
|Salve Regina University
|Re'Shaun Myers
|SR
|LB
|Bridgewater College
|*Mark Niles
|SR
|LB
|Ohio Northern
|Michael Nobile
|SO
|DL
|Delaware Valley University
|Joshua Onujiogu
|JR
|DL
|Framingham State
|Sam Opont
|JR
|DL
|Endicott College
|Tim Ousley
|SR
|DL
|Muskingum University
|Ian Paulsen
|SR
|LB
|Martin Luther College
|Jack Pistorius
|JR
|LB
|Middlebury College
|Chris Rice
|JR
|DL
|Castleton University
|Logan Rickard
|SR
|LB
|Coe College
|Danial Shelton
|SR
|DB
|Susquehanna (PA)
|Kyle Treber
|JR
|LB
|Hanover College
|Mike Williams
|SR
|DL
|Washington & Jefferson College
|Tramon Wiley
|JR
|DB
|Heidelberg (OH)