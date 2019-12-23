TRENDING:

Cliff Harris Award release | December 23, 2019

2019 Cliff Harris Award finalists announced for DII and DIII football

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Little Rock Touchdown Club and Wright Lindsey Jennings announced the finalists for the seventh annual Cliff Harris Award. The award is presented to the nation’s top small college defensive player representing more than 5,000 defensive players from almost 500 NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA colleges and universities.

An overall winner will be announced on December 27th and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on January 9, 2020 with special guest two-time Heisman Trophy Winner Archie Griffin. The winner will receive the $3,000 Cliff Harris Award trophy presented by Cliff Harris. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.

For the story of Cliff Harris go to www.CliffHarrisAward.com and read about his amazing journey from an overlooked high school player from tiny Des Arc, Arkansas, and one scholarship offer to then-NAIA Ouachita Baptist University to five Super Bowls and six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

Name Year Year position School
DIVISION II
Brandon Anderson SR DB Edinboro University
Mercardo Anderson SR LB Henderson State University
Jaquan Artis SR DL Lenoir-Rhyne University
Blayne Burnett JR DL Western Oregon University
James Ceasar SR DB Ferris State University
Nich Cicco SO DB Colorado Mesa University
Kyle Duggar SR S Lenoir-Rhyne University
Austin Edwards SR DL Ferris State University
Leon Eggleston SR LB Wayne State University
Keandre Evans SR DB Ouachita Baptist University
Desmond Fairell SR DB Carson-Newman University
Julius "JR" Faulk JR DB Delta State University
Chris Garrett JR DL Concordia University, St. Paul
Billy Greer SR DL Central Washington University
Chauncy Haney SR DL North Greenville University
Demetrius Harris JR DL Fort Valley State University
Chris Hoad SR LB UT Permian Basin
Michael Junker SR DB Bemidji State University
Vada King SR LB Delta State University
Damon Lloyd SR LB Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Demetrice Lofton SO DL Morehouse College
CJ Miller SR LB Saint Anselm College
Demetri Morsell SO DB Bowie State University
Brandin Obrecht SO LB Adams State University
Spencer Phillips SR DL Northwest Missouri State University
Sam Reeves SR DL Truman State University
Drew Seers JR LB Lindenwood University
Clay Shreve SR LB Ashland University
Daryus Skinner SR DB Winston-Salem State University
Ch'aim Smith SR DL West Chester University
Pete Thorbahn SR DB Bentley University
Antonio Washington JR DL Southern Arkansas University
Jackson Wibbels SR DL CSU-Pueblo
Maurice Wright Jr. SR LB Northwestern Oklahoma State
DIVISION III
Mackenzie Balanaganayi JR DL University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Blaze Barista SR DB Dubuque (IA)
Scottie Bobeck SR LB Benedictine University
Cameron Brown SR DL Case Western Reserve University
Daniel Campos SR LB George Fox University
Obasi Dees SR DB California Lutheran University
Mason Dekker SR LB Hope College
Frankie Feaster SR DL Muhlenberg College
Kordell Ford JR DB University of Mount Union
Eddie Graham JR DB No.Carolina Wesleyan
Raeqwon Greer JR DB Alfred University
Peyton Haynes SR DB LaGrange (GA)
Jeff Hector SR DB Redlands (CA)
Ben James SR DL Christopher Newport University
Antonio Johnson SR LB North Carolina Wesleyan College
Tevin Jones SR LB Mary Hardin-Baylor
Dillon Keefe JR LB Chapman University
Nate Keirn SR DL Denison University
Joey Longoria SR DL University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Manny Longoria SR DB Texas Lutheran
Jordan McInerney SR DL Lake Forest College
Dallas McRae SR DL Wheaton College (IL)
Matthew Messner JR LB Salve Regina University
Re'Shaun Myers SR LB Bridgewater College
*Mark Niles SR LB Ohio Northern
Michael Nobile SO DL Delaware Valley University
Joshua Onujiogu JR DL Framingham State
Sam Opont JR DL Endicott College
Tim Ousley SR DL Muskingum University
Ian Paulsen SR LB Martin Luther College
Jack Pistorius JR LB Middlebury College
Chris Rice JR DL Castleton University
Logan Rickard SR LB Coe College
Danial Shelton SR DB Susquehanna (PA)
Kyle Treber JR LB Hanover College
Mike Williams SR DL Washington & Jefferson College
Tramon Wiley JR DB Heidelberg (OH)
*Erroneously omitted from Nominee List Released on December 13, 2019 

