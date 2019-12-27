2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

College football bowl season is here. The full 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule is set with matchups. Below, find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game.
The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season were on Dec. 20. Games continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. The College Football Playoff teams were announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.
We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season.
2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times
Dec. 27
Annapolis, MD
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
Houston, TX
6:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
8 p.m. | FS1 | Tickets
Phoenix, AZ
10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 28
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Noon | ABC | Tickets
Arlington, TX
Noon | ESPN | Tickets
Atlanta, GA
4 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Glendale, AZ
8 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Dec. 30
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
12:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Nashville, TN
4 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
4 p.m. | FOX
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
8 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 31
Charlotte, NC
Noon | ESPN | Tickets
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 1, 2020
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC | Tickets
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 2
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 3
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 4
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Jan. 6
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 13
College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Jan. 13
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN
This season's college football bowl schedule starts in the Bahamas and ends in New Orleans, from the Bahamas Bowl to the National Championship. Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.
Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Scores
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).
The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.
After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.
- 2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana
- 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
- 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
- 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
2019-20 College football bowl game results, scores
Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
Dec. 21
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Albuquerque, NM
Orlando, FL
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
Las Vegas, NV
New Orleans, LA
Dec. 23
Tampa, FL
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
Dec. 26
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
Ford Field
Detroit, MI