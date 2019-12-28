Georgia vs. Baylor: Sugar Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

It doesn't get much better than playing a New Year's Day bowl game in primetime in the world of college football. That's where both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears find themselves come the new year.

The Sugar Bowl will feature the SEC East champions versus the Big 12 runner-ups on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Both of these teams lost in their respective conference championships with the winners, LSU and Oklahoma, playing each other in the Peach Bowl for a spot in the national title game.

The Bulldogs will enter the game with an 11-2 record and a No. 5 ranking in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Bears are also 11-2 and are ranked No. 7 in the country.

Sugar Bowl: Time & How to watch

The Sugar Bowl will kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET on Jan. 1st in the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be aired on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN's streaming platforms.

Sugar Bowl: Prediction, Preview

Both Georgia and Baylor were just a game away from most likely making the College Football Playoff, but that won't stop them from competing in what should be fun SEC-Big 12 Sugar Bowl.

The Bulldogs finished the regular season 11-2 atop the SEC East with quality wins over Florida, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Auburn. The Bears finished second in the Big 12, only behind playoff-bound Oklahoma. They have quality wins against Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

SCOREBOARD: Live scores, stats for every bowl game

Out of the two squads, Georgia has the worst loss. The Dawgs fell to unranked, and now 4-8 South Carolina 20-17 in overtime in mid-October. They also lost to No. 1 LSU in the SEC championship game. Baylor's two losses came at the hands of Oklahoma, one in the regular season and one in the Big 12 championship game.

Both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win from their respective conference championships but Georgia will be looking to redeem themselves after last year's bowl performance. The Bulldogs lost to another Big 12 team in Texas 28-21 in last year's Sugar Bowl.

Georgia is a little more experienced this year though, as quarterback Jake Fromm and running back D'Andre Swift have proven time and time again this season that Georgia can compete in a crowded and competitive SEC. Fromm has thrown for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, as Swift has racked up over 1,200 yards with seven TDs.

BOWL SEASON: Complete times and TV channels for every bowl game

On the other side of the field, Baylor emerged as an underappreciated darling about halfway through the season. The Bears were 9-0 to start the year before facing Oklahoma. They were up a majority of that game, but due to a late-game comeback from the Sooners, Baylor suffered its first loss on the year.

The Bears will have to look to their defense if they want to stay in this game. Both teams average 31.15 points per game, but Georgia's defense looks more impressive. Not only have they played one more ranked opponent than Baylor this year, but they also only allow 12.46 points per game.

Follow along here for live scoring, stats and updates.

The Bears allow 19.31 points per game and are have an average of almost twice as much rushing yards allowed than Georgia, which may spell trouble for Baylor when going up against a back like D'Andre Swift.

Expect Georgia to pull away late against Baylor and avenge their loss to Texas in last year's Sugar bowl.

The Pick Georgia 35,

Baylor 20

Georgia vs. Baylor: Stats, how they compare

Georgia STAT/LEADER Baylor 11-2 (7-1 SEC) Record (Conference) 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten) No. 5 CFP ranking No. 7 31.15 Points per game 31.15 12.46 Points allowed 19.31 410.2 Yards per game 431.2 220.92 Passing ypg 256.69 189.3 Rushing ypg 174.5 274.2 Yards allowed per game 358.9 198.54 Passing yards allowed 215.08 75.7 Rushing yards allowed 143.8 Jake Fromm

2,610 yards (22 TDs, 5 INTs) Passing yards leader Charlie Brewer

2,950 yards (20 TDs, 6 INTs) D'Andre Swift

1,216 yards, 7 TDs Rushing yards leader John Lovett

637 yards, 5 TDs George Pickens

552 yards, 7 TDs Receiving yards leader Denzel Mims

945 yards, 11 TDs Monty Rice

84 total tackles, 2 tfl, 0 sacks Defensive leader Terrel Bernard

107 total tackles, 9.5 tfl, 4.5 sacks

Georgia vs. Baylor: Series history, scores

Georgia owns the series between them and Baylor over the course of history, winning all four of the previous matchups. The last time the Bears and the Dawgs played was in 1989 where Georgia won 15-3. All four games were played in Athens.