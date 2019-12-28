LSU, Joe Burrow rout Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, advance to CFP National Championship Game

After a historic Peach Bowl showing that included a record day for Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson, LSU (14-0) will play for the national championship.

In front of a record-setting 78,337 attendance for the Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the 63-28 takedown of Oklahoma (12-2) came at the hands of a near perfect LSU offense, one that was led by Burrow.

The combined score of 91 points is a new record for a CFP semifinal bowl and New Year's Six bowl.

FULL STATS: LSU vs. Oklahoma game center

The Heisman trophy winner had a record night, completing 29 of 39 passes for 493 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. Seven were passing scores, tying him with Cooper Rush (2014 Bahamas Bowl for Central Michigan) for the most passing touchdowns in bowl history and tied for most passing touchdowns in a half in FBS history.

Burrow's favorite weapon of the night was Justin Jefferson, who accounted for 14 catches for 277 yards and 4 touchdowns — a Peach Bowl receiving yards record and CFP receiving touchdowns record.

The tone was set in the beginning, and the Tigers never looked back, as they move on to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

LSU practically doubled OU in every offensive statistic including, total yards (692-322), passing yards (532-225) and rushing yards (160-97).

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Live updates and scores from the Peach Bowl

LSU 63, Oklahoma 28 | Final

Oklahoma couldn't do much to dig themselves out of a deep hole, and the seven points scored in the final quarter became the Sooners' final goodbye to the 2019 season. T.J. Pledger rushed 1 yard for the Oklahoma touchdown, while LSU's John Emery Jr. responded with the final touchdown of the night.

LSU 56, Oklahoma 21 | End of third quarter

The Tigers drove 74 yards downfield, and Joe Burrow crossed the end zone on a 3-yard run to open the second half and to give LSU a 56-14 lead. Jalen Hurts' 12-yard rushing touchdown came the following drive, his second on the night.

Though the score margin didn't widen, LSU WR Justin Jefferson is now up to 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

LSU 49, Oklahoma 14 | End of first half

This one has gotten out of hand. Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson have teamed up to steal most of Oklahoma's wind, as the two have connected for four touchdowns. Burrow has accounted for seven passing touchdowns so far, tying the FBS record for most touchdown passes thrown in a bowl game (Cooper Rush, 2014 Bahamas Bowl). Jalen Hurts did offer the Sooners a little hope with his 2-yard rushing touchdown at the 4:45 mark, but Burrow then threw to Thaddeus Moss for a 62-yard touchdown and Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 2-yard score to widen the margin.

Burrow currently has more passing touchdowns (7) than OU has completions (5).

LSU 21, Oklahoma 7 | End of first quarter

The first drive of the game set the tone for what was to come. Oklahoma began with a three-and-out, including a 6-yard sack, followed by a muffed punt for 23 yards. LSU scored three plays later via a 19-yard pass touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts responded after a LSU three-and-out with a 51-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb, and Kennedy Brooks quickly tied the game with a 3-yard touchdown run. Two more touchdowns for LSU, including Jefferson's second and Burrow's third of the quarter, gave the Tigers a two-score cushion heading into the second quarter.

LSU totals 211 yards to OU's 86 thanks to Burrow's 166 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Pregame | 3:20 p.m. ET

There are a few questions entering today's game, including the status of LSU's rushing leader Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is nursing an injury, and if Oklahoma's secondary can keep up with the Tigers' electric receiving core. The Sooners are likely without star strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who sustained a collarbone injury.

Here's the depth chart:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com

This is the first time that two Heisman Trophy finalists will play in the Peach Bowl. Heisman winner Joe Burrow will lead LSU to the team's first CFP semifinal, while Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts will try to help Oklahoma win its first CFP game.

Both teams previously won national titles in the poll era and also BCS national titles (LSU in the 2003 and 2007 seasons. Oklahoma in 2000), but as referenced above, the Tigers and OU have yet to win a CFP national championship.

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Peach Bowl time, TV channel

The Tigers and Sooners play at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game is on ESPN.

Follow along here for live scoring, stats and updates.

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Peach Bowl preview, prediction

While LSU is the top-ranked team in the CFP, this is the program's first CFP appearance; Oklahoma is in the semifinals for the third season in a row and fourth time overall. The Sooners are also the only non-undefeated team in the CFP for the second year in a row.

But the narratives have shifted a bit with the two programs. In recent years, LSU had a dominant defense yet struggled to keep pace with Alabama — particularly in the passing game. Oklahoma, meanwhile, had a ridiculous offense led by back-to-back Heisman winners that made up for a leaky defense. OU simply outscored teams.

But in 2019, LSU has the Heisman winner in QB Joe Burrow, who's second in the country in passing yards (4,715), first in completion percentage (77.9) and first in passing touchdowns (48). LSU is No. 1 in total offense (554.4). No. 2? Oklahoma at 554.2.

Sooners QB Jalen Hurts moved the team's Heisman finalist streak to four in a row, finishing as runner-up to Burrow. The Alabama transfer leads the country in yards per attempt (11.76) while also ranking 20th in rushing yards (1,255) among all players. But Hurts did have some turnover woes late in the season. Still, OU did enough to move up in the polls after losing to Kansas State in late October.

Oklahoma might be improved on defense this season, but it's going to be tough to contain Burrow and his weapons. WR Ja'Marr Chase leads the country in receiving yards (1,498) and touchdowns (18). Here's one LSU player to watch: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He averages 6.5 yards per attempt (1,290 rushing yards), but he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

SCOREBOARD: Live scores, stats for every bowl game

Expect OU to get some touchdowns thanks to Hurts and top target CeeDee Lamb. But LSU will get plenty of points — and its defense has seemingly improved by allowing only 17 total points in the Tigers' last two games against Texas A&M and then-No. 4 Georgia.

The Pick LSU 35,

Oklahoma 21

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Stats, how they compare

NOTE: Stats in bold lead FBS.

LSU

STAT/LEADER Oklahoma

13-0 (8-0 SEC) Record (Conference) 12-1 (8-1 Big 12) No. 1 CFP ranking No. 4 47.8 Points per game 43.2 21.2 Points allowed 24.5 554.3 Yards per game 554.2 386.9 Passing ypg 303.0 167.5 Rushing ypg 251.2 341.3 Yards allowed per game 330.6 221.7 Passing yards allowed 198.5 119.6 Rushing yards allowed 132.1 Joe Burrow

4,715 yards (48 TDs, 6 INT) Passing yards leader Jalen Hurts

3,634 yards (32 TDs, 7 INT) Clyde Edwards-Helaire

1,290 yards, 16 TDs Rushing yards leader Jalen Hurts

1,255 yards, 18 TDs Ja'Marr Chase

1,498 yards, 18 TDs Receiving yards leader CeeDee Lamb

1,208 yards, 14 TDs JaCoby Stevens

82 total tackles, 8.5 tfl, 5 sacks, 3 INT Defensive leader Kenneth Murray

95 total tackles, 16 tfl, 4 sacks

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Series history, scores

The Tigers and Sooners have met only two times previously — both times in the Sugar Bowl. The 2004 Sugar Bowl (during the 2003 college football season), was in the BCS National Championship Game. LSU's win gave the program its first national title since 1958.

TV SCHEDULE: Complete times and TV channels for every bowl game