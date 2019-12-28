LSU vs. Oklahoma: Peach Bowl time, TV channel, preview, prediction

These are the bowl games to watch on New Year's Day

LSU holds the No. 1 ranking, but the Tigers face familiar College Football Playoff semifinalist Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 in a CFP semifinal. Below, find the prediction, time, TV channel and preview information.

Both teams previously won national titles in the poll era and also BCS national titles (LSU in the 2003 and 2007 seasons. Oklahoma in 2000), but the Tigers and OU have yet to win a CFP national championship.

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Peach Bowl time, TV channel

The Tigers and Sooners play at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game is on ESPN.

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Peach Bowl preview, prediction

While LSU is the top-ranked team in the CFP, this is the program's first CFP appearance; Oklahoma is in the semifinals for the third season in a row and fourth time overall. The Sooners are also the only non-undefeated team in the CFP for the second year in a row.

But the narratives have shifted a bit with the two programs. In recent years, LSU had a dominant defense yet struggled to keep pace with Alabama — particularly in the passing game. Oklahoma, meanwhile, had a ridiculous offense led by back-to-back Heisman winners that made up for a leaky defense. OU simply outscored teams.

But in 2019, LSU has the Heisman winner in QB Joe Burrow, who's second in the country in passing yards (4,715), first in completion percentage (77.9) and first in passing touchdowns (48). LSU is No. 1 in total offense (554.4). No. 2? Oklahoma at 554.2.

Sooners QB Jalen Hurts moved the team's Heisman finalist streak to four in a row, finishing as runner-up to Burrow. The Alabama transfer leads the country in yards per attempt (11.76) while also ranking 20th in rushing yards (1,255) among all players. But Hurts did have some turnover woes late in the season. Still, OU did enough to move up in the polls after losing to Kansas State in late October.

Oklahoma might be improved on defense this season, but it's going to be tough to contain Burrow and his weapons. WR Ja'Marr Chase leads the country in receiving yards (1,498) and touchdowns (18). Here's one LSU player to watch: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He averages 6.5 yards per attempt (1,290 rushing yards), but he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

Expect OU to get some touchdowns thanks to Hurts and top target CeeDee Lamb. But LSU will get plenty of points — and its defense has seemingly improved by allowing only 17 total points in the Tigers' last two games against Texas A&M and then-No. 4 Georgia.

The Pick LSU 35,

Oklahoma 21

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Stats, how they compare

NOTE: Stats in bold lead FBS.

LSU

STAT/LEADER Oklahoma

13-0 (8-0 SEC) Record (Conference) 12-1 (8-1 Big 12) No. 1 CFP ranking No. 4 47.8 Points per game 43.2 21.2 Points allowed 24.5 554.3 Yards per game 554.2 386.9 Passing ypg 303.0 167.5 Rushing ypg 251.2 341.3 Yards allowed per game 330.6 221.7 Passing yards allowed 198.5 119.6 Rushing yards allowed 132.1 Joe Burrow

4,715 yards (48 TDs, 6 INT) Passing yards leader Jalen Hurts

3,634 yards (32 TDs, 7 INT) Clyde Edwards-Helaire

1,290 yards, 16 TDs Rushing yards leader Jalen Hurts

1,255 yards, 18 TDs Ja'Marr Chase

1,498 yards, 18 TDs Receiving yards leader CeeDee Lamb

1,208 yards, 14 TDs JaCoby Stevens

82 total tackles, 8.5 tfl, 5 sacks, 3 INT Defensive leader Kenneth Murray

95 total tackles, 16 tfl, 4 sacks

LSU vs. Oklahoma: Series history, scores

The Tigers and Sooners have met only two times previously — both times in the Sugar Bowl. The 2004 Sugar Bowl (during the 2003 college football season), was in the BCS National Championship Game. LSU's win gave the program its first national title since 1958.

