Notre Dame vs. Iowa State: 2019 Camping World Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

These are the bowl games to watch on New Year's Day

No. 15 Notre Dame and Iowa State will play in Orlando on Dec. 28 for the 2019 Camping World Bowl.

ISU will try to beat the Irish in the programs' first meeting. Matt Campbell's 2019 squad finished the regular season 7-5. Brian Kelly's Irish are 10-2.

Notre Dame vs. Iowa State: Camping World Bowl time, how to watch

The Camping World Bowl will be played at noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 28, in Orlando, Florida. It will air on ABC and ESPN's streaming platforms.

Camping World Bowl: Prediction, Preview for Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Brian Kelly's squad was once in the conversation to make the College Football Playoff. Ranked as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll, the Irish have quality wins over Navy, Southern Cal, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

If Notre Dame could've beaten Georgia and/or Michigan, its only two losses on the season, the Irish would have been a potential playoff team. Despite that, the Irish have won five straight and will face the Cyclones with a full head of steam.

Iowa State sits at 7-5 with quality wins over West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech. The Cyclones were on the brink of upset during pretty much all of their games against ranked opponents, losing by a combined margin of only 11 points. They lost to No. 16 Iowa by one, No. 7 Baylor by two, No. 4 Oklahoma by one and No. 25 Oklahoma State by 7.

Notre Dame is a different kind of opponent though, as the Irish bring a style of gritty defense and hard-nosed offense to the Camping World Bowl. The Irish's nine interceptions on the season match the number of picks Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown on the year. Their 30 sacks this season might also foreshadow an impact to Purdy's performance.

Notre Dame's defense has held opponents to 18.7 points per game — a mark detrimental to Iowa State's normally high scoring offense of 34.1 points per game. The only three times the Cyclones have scored less than 23 was when they lost to Baylor, Iowa and Kansas State.

Notre Dame's offensive attack goes through Tony Jones Jr., Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet. They combined for 24 of the Irish's 58 touchdowns.

Matt Campbell's squad has a history of knocking off highly ranked powerhouses. In 2017, Campbell's second year at the helm, the Cyclones upset both then-No. 3 Oklahoma and then-No. 4 TCU. In 2018, Iowa State beat then-No. 6 West Virginia by 16. The Cyclones will look to keep it close, but expect Notre Dame to pull away late.

The Pick Notre Dame 31,

Iowa State 21

