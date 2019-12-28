Ohio State vs. Clemson: Fiesta Bowl time, TV channel, preview, prediction

Inside the star-studded clash of No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State meets Clemson in a showdown between undefeated teams in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 28. Below, get the time, TV channel, preview and prediction information.

The Tigers crushed Ohio State in the CFP semifinals three seasons ago at the Fiesta Bowl, winning 31-0 before later taking the national title against Alabama. This season's meeting is another No. 2 vs. No. 3 game.

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Fiesta Bowl: Time, TV channel

Ohio State and Clemson play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is on ESPN.

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Fiesta Bowl prediction, preview

For the second consecutive season, two undefeated teams meet in a CFP semifinal.

But this one feels different.

Last year, Clemson routed Notre Dame in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 game. But this year, defending national champion Clemson is the No. 3 seed and plays a No. 2 Ohio State that was No. 1 going into the final week of the regular season.

This marks the second time the Buckeyes and the Tigers are meeting in the CFP. In the 2016 season, Clemson blanked OSU 31-0 on its way to winning the national title.

Expect a much closer game this time. Both Ohio State and Clemson have won big week after week. OSU's closest win was by 11 points against top-10 Penn State; after escaping North Carolina in the last weekend in September, Clemson has won its last eight games by 42.1 points per game.

Here's how dominant Clemson and Ohio State have been. They are Nos. 1 and 2 in passing defense, with the Tigers ranking first in the nation in points allowed per game (10.6), yards allowed (244.7) and passing yards allowed (138.5). Ohio State? Oh, just two Heisman finalists in QB Justin Fields and DE Chase Young. Young's 16.5 sacks lead the nation. And Ohio State's 48.7 points per game leads the country.

If there's one area that could be trouble for Ohio State, it's protecting Fields. The Buckeyes have surrendered 31 sacks in 13 games — 95th in the country at 2.38 per game. That hasn't cost OSU yet, however, as Fields has 40 passing touchdowns with only one interception. He also has star RB J.K. Dobbins.

When Clemson has the ball, it looks to QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne. Lawrence has 20 passing touchdowns without an interception his last six games — and Etienne ranks first in FBS with 8.24 yards per carry.

The Buckeyes have certainly been more tested than Clemson. Ohio State has wins against final CFP Top 25 ranked teams Cincinnati (by 42), Wisconsin (by 31), Penn State (by 11), Michigan (by 29) and Wisconsin again (by 13). It also has wins against CUSA champion FAU and MAC champion Miami (Ohio). That's an impressive resume.

Clemson has one win against a team that's currently ranked: No. 23 Virginia (62-17) in the ACC title game. That's it. That perceived schedule weakness — and the one-point escape at UNC — are why the defending champions dropped out of the top spot in the polls despite beating teams by almost 36 points per game.

The Pick Clemson 28,

Ohio State 24

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Stats, how they compare

NOTE: Stats in bold lead FBS.

Ohio State

Stat/Leader Clemson

13-0 (9-0 Big Ten) Record (Conference) 13-0 (8-0 ACC) No. 2 CFP ranking No. 3 48.7 Points per game 46.5 12.5 Points allowed 10.6 531.0 Yards per game 547.7 258.8 Passing ypg 294.8 272.2 Rushing ypg 252.9 247.6 Yards allowed per game 244.7 148.1 Passing yards allowed 138.5 99.5 Rushing yards allowed 106.2 Justin Fields

2,953 yards (40 TDs, 1 INT) Passing yards leader Trevor Lawrence

3,172 yards (34 TDs, 8 INT) J.K. Dobbins

1,829 yards, 20 TDs Rushing yards leader Travis Etienne

1,500 yards, 17 TDs Chris Olave

799 yards, 11 TDs Receiving yards leader Tee Higgins

1,082 yards, 13 TDs Chase Young

44 total tackles, 21 tfl, 16.5 sacks Defensive leader Isaiah Simmons

93 total tackles, 14 tfl, 7 sacks

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Series history, scores

Clemson leads the series 3-0 all-time, with two of the matchups coming since the 2013 season.