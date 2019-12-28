CFP: What we could expect in LSU vs. Clemson

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | December 29, 2019

Teams with the most College Football Playoff wins and appearances

With LSU's impressive College Football Playoff debut in a 63-28 victory over Oklahoma in the 2019 Peach Bowl, 11 different programs have appeared in the College Football Playoff since 2014. Three have won the title: Alabama (2015, 2017), Clemson (2016, 2018) and Ohio State (2014).

Here are the college football teams with the most all-time College Football Playoff wins and appearances since the postseason format was introduced in 2014:

*Note: The year represents the year that the season started, not the date of the championship game.

Most wins in the College Football Playoff:

school games record titles won
Alabama 9 6-3 2 (2015, 2017)
Clemson 8 6-2 2 (2016, 2018)
Ohio State 4 2-2 1 (2014)
Georgia 2 1-1 0
Oregon 2 1-1 0
LSU 1 1-0 0
Oklahoma 4 0-4 0
Florida State 1 0-1 0
Michigan State 1 0-1 0
Notre Dame 1 0-1 0
Washington 1 0-1 0

Alabama and Clemson have both played at least double the amount of CFP games as any other program heading into the 2019 National Championship Game. Oklahoma remains the only school to play in more than two CFP games without a victory.

Most appearances in the College Football Playoff:

school appearances years
Alabama 5 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Clemson 5 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Oklahoma 4 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019
Ohio State 2 2014, 2016, 2019
Georgia 1 2017
Oregon 1 2014
Florida State 1 2014
LSU 1 2019
Michigan State 1 2015
Notre Dame 1 2018
Washington 1 2016

Alabama was the only school to appear in each of the first five Playoffs. The Tide lost to Ohio State in the semifinals in their 2014 debut before advancing to the title game the next four years.

With LSU's appearance in the 2019 Peach Bowl, the SEC is the first conference to be represented by three schools. Three conferences have had two representatives each all-time — ACC, Big Ten, and the Pac-12. Oklahoma is the Big 12's lone representative to date and Notre Dame has been the only independent school to qualify.

