Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 30, 2019

2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

LSU defeats Oklahoma, 63-28, in the College Football Playoff

The 2019-20 college football bowl season is here. Below, you will find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times, and TV channels for every game. 

Bowl games continue into January 2020 with the national championship game Jan. 13 between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl — Dec. 30
Western Kentucky 23, Western Michigan 20
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
 
Music City Bowl — Dec. 30
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
 
Redbox Bowl — Dec. 30
California 35, Illinois 20
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
 
Orange Bowl — Dec. 30
No. 9 Florida 36, No. 24 Virginia 28
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL

Dec.  31

Belk Bowl — Dec. 31
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Noon | ESPN | Tickets
 
Sun Bowl — Dec. 31
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS

 

Liberty Bowl — Dec. 31
Kansas State vs. Navy
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Arizona Bowl — Dec. 31
Georgia State vs. Wyoming
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN
 
Alamo Bowl — Dec. 31
No. 11 Utah vs. Texas
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl — Jan. 1
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC | Tickets
 
Outback Bowl — Jan. 1
No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 18 Minnesota
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Rose Bowl Game — Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets 
 
Sugar Bowl — Jan. 1
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl — Jan. 2
No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
 
Gator Bowl — Jan. 2
Indiana vs. Tennessee
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 3 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — Jan. 3
Nevada vs. Ohio
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl — Jan. 4
Southern Miss vs. Tulane
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN | Tickets

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl — Jan. 6
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Jan. 13

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU | Prediction and preview
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN

LSU will play Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams are 14-0 going into the game. LSU is hoping to win its first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era). Clemson is trying to win its second consecutive championship and third of the CFP era.

Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

  • 2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana
  • 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

2019-20 College football bowl game results, scores

Dec.  20

Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9 
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas

Frisco Bowl
Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
 

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T 64, Alcorn State 44
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
 
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
 
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
 
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU 52, SMU 28
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
 
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas State 34, Florida International 26 
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
 
Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
 
New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
 

Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
 

Dec.  24

Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii 38, BYU 34 
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI

Dec. 26

Independence Bowl — Dec. 26
Louisiana Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
 
Quick Lane Bowl — Dec. 26
Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
 

Dec. 27
 

Military Bowl — Dec. 27
North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD

Pinstripe Bowl — Dec. 27
Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
 
Texas Bowl — Dec. 27
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
 
Holiday Bowl — Dec. 27
 
Cheez-It Bowl — Dec. 27
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
 

Dec. 28
 

Camping World Bowl — Dec. 28

No. 15 Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
 
Cotton Bowl Classic — Dec. 28
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
 
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
 
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ

