TRENDING:

FBS bowl game schedule

Here are the bowls to watch on New Year's Day

📈 Gonzaga is No. 1, WVU rises in Power 36 men's hoops rankings
football-fbs flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | December 31, 2019

2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

These are the bowl games to watch on New Year's Day

With 40 college football games scheduled over 24 days in the FBS, buckle up for another exciting bowl season. Last year the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

We're once again tracking the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's who will be participating:

FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD

MORE: College football teams with the most national championships

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change. Parentheses indicate the number of teams participating in bowl games by conference.

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 2-3

Atlantic Coast Conference (10)

Record: 4-5

Big Ten Conference (9)

Record: 3-2

Big 12 Conference (6)

Record: 1-4

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-4

Independents (3)

Record: 2-1

Mid-American Conference (7)

Record: 2-3

Mountain West Conference (7)

Record: 4-2

Pac-12 Conference (7)

Record: 3-3

Southeastern Conference (9)

Record: 4-1

STRIKE A POSE: Burrow wins 2019 Heisman in landslide

Sun Belt Conference (5)

Record: 2-2

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2019-20 season.
READ MORE

2019-20 College football bowl schedule, dates, times, TV channels

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is set for the season. Check out the complete schedule of games, including dates, times, locations and TV channels.
READ MORE

Cincinnati vs. Boston College: Birmingham Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3) and Boston College (6-6) will meet in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 2. Find a prediction, preview and more for the game below.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners