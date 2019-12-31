TRENDING:

Katherine Wright | NCAA.com | December 31, 2019

Indiana vs. Tennessee: Gator Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

These are the bowl games to watch on New Year's Day

The 2019 season has been a unique journey for the pair of teams participating in the 2020 Gator Bowl. Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) and Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 SEC) are pursuing happy endings with a bowl win. And for the Hoosiers, this game is the only thing that stands between having their first nine-win season since 1967.

BOWL NEWS: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games

In the Hoosiers' 12th bowl in school history and the Volunteers' 53rd bowl overall, Indiana and Tennessee are set to meet at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 2 in Jacksonville for the 75th annual Gator Bowl. TIAA Bank Field hosts the 2020 showdown.

Indiana vs. Tennessee football: Time, TV channel

When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 2 | Follow live statsFull FBS scoreboard

Where: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, FL

How to watchESPN broadcasts nationally | Stream on Watch ESPN

TV SCHEDULE: Complete college football bowl schedule, TV listings

Indiana vs. Tennessee football: Preview, prediction

Indiana's only losses this season have come against teams ranked at the time of the games, including then-No. 6 Ohio State and then-No. 9 Penn State. Purdue pushed the Hoosiers into double overtime during the last game of the regular season, but Peyton Ramsey scored the winning points with a 1-yard touchdown.

Tennessee began the regular season with a shocking 38-30 loss to Georgia State in Knoxville. The Volunteers defeats included losses to three ranked teams (Florida, Georgia, Alabama) before concluding the season with five straight wins. 

KEEPING SCORE: Tracking each conference through bowl season

Both teams' top players include receivers. Indiana boasts Whop Philyor, who recorded 69 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. Tennessees' leading receiver Jauan Jennings secured 57 catches for 942 yards and eight touchdowns.

Indiana   Tennessee
8-4 (5-4 Big Ten) Record (Conference) 7-5 (5-3 SEC)
32.6 Points per game 24.3
24.5 Points allowed per game 21.7
443.6 Yards per game 364.8
308.7 Passing YPG 220.0
134.9 Rushing YPG 144.8
350.4 Yards allowed per game 337.1
211.7 Passing yards allowed 191.3
138.8 Rushing yards allowed 145.8
Peyton Ramsey
2,227 (13 TDs, 4 INTs)		 Passing yards leader Jarrett Guarantano
1,937 (16 TDs, 6 INTs)
Stevie Scott III
845, 10 TDs		 Rushing yards leader Ty Chandler
620, 3 TDs
Whop Philyor
1001, 5 TDs		 Receiving yards leader Jauan Jennings
942, 8 TDs
Micah McFadden
56 total tackles, 9 tfl, 1.5 sacks		 Defensive leader Daniel Bituli
82 total tackles, 4.5 tfl, 3 sacks

Comparing this season's stats, Indiana leads Tennessee in all offensive categories aside from rushing yards per game. The deciding factor will likely come on defense, as Tennessee possesses three players with 62 or more total tackles this season.

MORE: National Championship history

If the Volunteers' five-straight win momentum carries into Thursday, their defense will have to make a difference against a potent Hoosiers passing attack. And similar to the last time the two teams played in a bowl game (27-22 Tennessee on Jan. 2, 1988 in the Peach Bowl), this one could end in another close game.

The prediction: Tennessee 27, Indiana 20.

