Indiana vs. Tennessee: Gator Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

The 2019 season has been a unique journey for the pair of teams participating in the 2020 Gator Bowl. Indiana (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) and Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 SEC) are pursuing happy endings with a bowl win. And for the Hoosiers, this game is the only thing that stands between having their first nine-win season since 1967.
In the Hoosiers' 12th bowl in school history and the Volunteers' 53rd bowl overall, Indiana and Tennessee are set to meet at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 2 in Jacksonville for the 75th annual Gator Bowl. TIAA Bank Field hosts the 2020 showdown.
Indiana vs. Tennessee football: Time, TV channel
When: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 2 | Follow live stats | Full FBS scoreboard
Where: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, FL
How to watch: ESPN broadcasts nationally | Stream on Watch ESPN
Indiana vs. Tennessee football: Preview, prediction
Indiana's only losses this season have come against teams ranked at the time of the games, including then-No. 6 Ohio State and then-No. 9 Penn State. Purdue pushed the Hoosiers into double overtime during the last game of the regular season, but Peyton Ramsey scored the winning points with a 1-yard touchdown.
Tennessee began the regular season with a shocking 38-30 loss to Georgia State in Knoxville. The Volunteers defeats included losses to three ranked teams (Florida, Georgia, Alabama) before concluding the season with five straight wins.
Both teams' top players include receivers. Indiana boasts Whop Philyor, who recorded 69 catches for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. Tennessees' leading receiver Jauan Jennings secured 57 catches for 942 yards and eight touchdowns.
|Indiana
|Tennessee
|8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
|Record (Conference)
|7-5 (5-3 SEC)
|32.6
|Points per game
|24.3
|24.5
|Points allowed per game
|21.7
|443.6
|Yards per game
|364.8
|308.7
|Passing YPG
|220.0
|134.9
|Rushing YPG
|144.8
|350.4
|Yards allowed per game
|337.1
|211.7
|Passing yards allowed
|191.3
|138.8
|Rushing yards allowed
|145.8
|Peyton Ramsey
2,227 (13 TDs, 4 INTs)
|Passing yards leader
|Jarrett Guarantano
1,937 (16 TDs, 6 INTs)
|Stevie Scott III
845, 10 TDs
|Rushing yards leader
|Ty Chandler
620, 3 TDs
|Whop Philyor
1001, 5 TDs
|Receiving yards leader
|Jauan Jennings
942, 8 TDs
|Micah McFadden
56 total tackles, 9 tfl, 1.5 sacks
|Defensive leader
|Daniel Bituli
82 total tackles, 4.5 tfl, 3 sacks
Comparing this season's stats, Indiana leads Tennessee in all offensive categories aside from rushing yards per game. The deciding factor will likely come on defense, as Tennessee possesses three players with 62 or more total tackles this season.
If the Volunteers' five-straight win momentum carries into Thursday, their defense will have to make a difference against a potent Hoosiers passing attack. And similar to the last time the two teams played in a bowl game (27-22 Tennessee on Jan. 2, 1988 in the Peach Bowl), this one could end in another close game.
The prediction: Tennessee 27, Indiana 20.