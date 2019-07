The 2019 SEC football season starts when Florida plays Miami on Saturday, Aug. 24 on ESPN. The other 13 conference teams then start their seasons the following week. Check out the full schedule, including game times and TV channels below.

At the end of the regular season, action then turns to Atlanta for the 2019 SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7.

2019 SEC football schedule: Game times, TV channels for every week

Saturday, Aug. 24 — Week 1

Florida vs. Miami (FL) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 29 — Week 1

Texas State at Texas A&M | 8:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, Aug. 31 — Week 1

Toledo at Kentucky | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Ole Miss at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ABC

Mississippi State vs. Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

South Carolina vs. North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia State at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Alabama vs. Duke at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Portland State at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Auburn vs. Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Georgia Southern at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Missouri at Wyoming | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Georgia at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 7 — Week 2

West Virginia at Missouri | 12 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Vanderbilt at Purdue | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at Mississippi State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Texas A&M at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

New Mexico State at Alabama | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Murray State at Georgia | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

BYU at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tulane at Auburn | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

UT Martin at Florida | 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arkansas at Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 14 — Week 3

Arkansas State at Georgia | 12 p.m.

Kansas State at Mississippi State | 12 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Alabama at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Colorado State at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Kent State at Auburn | 7 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Lamar at Texas A&M | 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 21 — Week 4

Southern Miss at Alabama

San Jose State at Arkansas

Tennessee at Florida

Notre Dame at Georgia

California at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Missouri

Auburn at Texas A&M

LSU at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Sept. 28 — Week 5

Ole Miss at Alabama

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Auburn

Towson at Florida

Kentucky at South Carolina

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Week 6

Auburn at Florida

Utah State at LSU

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Troy at Missouri

Georgia at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 12 — Week 7

South Carolina at Georgia

Arkansas at Kentucky

Florida at LSU

Ole Miss at Missouri

Mississippi State at Tennessee

Alabama at Texas A&M

UNLV at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 19 — Week 8

Tennessee at Alabama

Auburn at Arkansas

Kentucky at Georgia

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

LSU at Mississippi State

Florida at South Carolina

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 26 — Week 9

Arkansas at Alabama

Missouri at Kentucky

Auburn at LSU

South Carolina at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 2 — Week 10

Georgia vs. Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL | 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Ole Miss at Auburn

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

UAB at Tennessee | NFL Network

UTSA at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 9 — Week 11

LSU at Alabama

Western Kentucky at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Florida

Missouri at Georgia

Tennessee at Kentucky

New Mexico State at Ole Miss

Appalachian State at South Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 16 — Week 12

Georgia at Auburn

LSU at Ole Miss

Alabama at Mississippi State

Florida at Missouri

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 23 — Week 13

Western Carolina at Alabama

Samford at Auburn

Texas A&M at Georgia

UT Martin at Kentucky

Arkansas at LSU

Abilene Christian at Mississippi State

Tennessee at Missouri

East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt

Thursday, Nov. 28 — Week 14

Ole Miss at Mississippi State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29 — Week 14

Missouri at Arkansas (War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, AR) | 2:30 p.m. | CBS

Saturday, Nov. 30

Alabama at Auburn

Florida State at Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 7

SEC Championship Game (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA)