BOWL GAMES CONTINUE:

3 p.m. ET: No. 21 Cincinnati vs Boston College

7 p.m. ET: Indiana vs Tennessee

🥣Conference bowl records

📅Full schedule
football-fbs flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | January 2, 2020

2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

Clemson defeats Ohio State, 29-23, in the College Football Playoff

With 40 college football games scheduled over 24 days in the FBS, buckle up for another exciting bowl season. Last year, the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

We're once again tracking the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's where each conference stands:

FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD

MORE: College football teams with the most national championships

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change. Parentheses indicate the number of teams participating in bowl games by conference.

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 2-3

Atlantic Coast Conference (10)

Record: 4-5

Big Ten Conference (9)

Record: 4-4

Big 12 Conference (6)

Record: 1-5

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-4

Independents (3)

Record: 2-1

Mid-American Conference (7)

Record: 2-3

Mountain West Conference (7)

Record: 4-2

Pac-12 Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Southeastern Conference (9)

Record: 6-2

STRIKE A POSE: Burrow wins 2019 Heisman in landslide

Sun Belt Conference (5)

Record: 2-2

2019 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here was Georgia's full schedule and results for the 2019 college football season.
READ MORE

History: Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl, the "granddaddy of them all," was first played on Jan. 1, 1902, at Tournament Park. Here's every winner from the game and notable moments from its 100-plus years of history.
READ MORE

Alabama football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here's Alabama's full 2019 football schedule. The Crimson Tide finished 11-2 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners