2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

With 40 college football games scheduled over 24 days in the FBS, buckle up for another exciting bowl season. Last year, the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

We're once again tracking the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's where each conference stands:

FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD

MORE: College football teams with the most national championships

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change. Parentheses indicate the number of teams participating in bowl games by conference.

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 2-3

Atlantic Coast Conference (10)

Record: 4-5

Big Ten Conference (9)

Record: 4-4

Big 12 Conference (6)

Record: 1-5

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-4

Independents (3)

Record: 2-1

Mid-American Conference (7)

Record: 2-3

Mountain West Conference (7)

Record: 4-2

Pac-12 Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Southeastern Conference (9)

Record: 6-2

STRIKE A POSE: Burrow wins 2019 Heisman in landslide

Sun Belt Conference (5)

Record: 2-2