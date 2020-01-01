College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, bowl games results

We're now in bowl season as the final College Football Playoff rankings are out. Get all of the scores, schedule and results for the teams in the Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings below.
The final Top 25 rankings in the College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday, Dec. 8. LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma played in the CFP semifinals. Elsewhere in the Top 25, Oregon jumped seven spots to sixth.
College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for bowl games
Here is the Top 25 schedule for the 2019 college football season bowl games. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the final College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.
All times ET unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 (CFP semifinal - Peach Bowl)
- No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 (CFP semifinal - Fiesta Bowl)
- No. 5 Georgia 26, No. 7 Baylor 14 (Sugar Bowl)
- No. 6 Oregon 28, No. 8 Wisconsin 27 (Rose Bowl)
- No. 9 Florida 36, No. 24 Virginia 28 (Orange Bowl)
- No. 10 Penn State 53, No. 17 Memphis 39 (Cotton Bowl)
- Texas 38, No. 11 Utah 10 (Alamo Bowl)
- No. 18 Minnesota 31, No. 12 Auburn 24 (Outback Bowl)
- No. 13 Alabama 35, No. 14 Michigan 16 (Citrus Bowl)
- No. 15 Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9 (Camping World Bowl)
- No. 16 Iowa 49, No. 22 USC 24 (Holiday Bowl)
- Washington 38, No. 19 Boise State 7 (Las Vegas Bowl)
- No. 20 Appalachian State 31, UAB 17 (New Orleans Bowl)
- No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College (Birmingham Bowl) | 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 | ESPN
- No. 23 Navy 20, Kansas State 17 (Liberty Bowl)
- Texas A&M 24, No. 25 Oklahoma State 21 (Texas Bowl)
College Football rankings: Final College Football Playoff rankings Top 25
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU
|13-0
|2
|2
|Ohio State
|13-0
|1
|3
|Clemson
|13-0
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|12-1
|6
|5
|Georgia
|11-2
|4
|6
|Oregon
|11-2
|13
|7
|Baylor
|11-2
|7
|8
|Wisconsin
|10-3
|8
|9
|Florida
|10-2
|9
|10
|Penn State
|10-2
|10
|11
|Utah
|11-2
|5
|12
|Auburn
|9-3
|11
|13
|Alabama
|10-2
|12
|14
|Michigan
|9-3
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|10-2
|15
|16
|Iowa
|9-3
|16
|17
|Memphis
|12-1
|17
|18
|Minnesota
|10-2
|18
|19
|Boise State
|12-1
|19
|20
|Appalachian State
|12-1
|21
|21
|Cincinnati
|10-3
|20
|22
|Southern California
|8-4
|22
|23
|Navy
|9-2
|24
|24
|Virginia
|9-4
|23
|25
|Oklahoma State
|8-4
|25
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 15
- No. 1 Ohio State 34, No. 8 Wisconsin 21 (Big Ten Championship Game)
- No. 2 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10 (SEC Championship Game)
- No. 3 Clemson 62, No. 23 Virginia 17 (ACC Championship Game)
- No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15 (Pac-12 Championship Game)
- No. 6 Oklahoma 30, No. 7 Baylor 23 (OT) (Big 12 Championship Game)
- No. 17 Memphis 29, No. 20 Cincinnati 24 amp (AAC Championship Game)
- No. 19 Boise State 31, Hawai'i 10 (Mountain West Championship Game)
- No. 21 Appalachian State 45, Louisiana 38 (Sun Belt Championship Game)
