BOWL GAMES CONTINUE:

3 p.m. ET: No. 21 Cincinnati vs Boston College

7 p.m. ET: Indiana vs Tennessee

🥣Conference bowl records

📅Full schedule
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | January 1, 2020

History: Rose Bowl

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

The Rose Bowl, the "granddaddy of them all," was first played on Jan. 1, 1902, at Tournament Park. It was not exactly a thriller, as top-ranked Michigan trounced Stanford 49-0. It was started as the centerpiece to the "Tournament of Roses," a yearly festival put on by the Valley Hunt Club that began in 1890. Before the advent of the football game, the parade staged events like tugs-of-war, polo matches and even greased-pig catching.

The inaugural game was such a blowout that the Rose Bowl did not return for 14 years. In its place, parade organizers staged chariot races and even ostrich races. However, in 1916, it returned as Washington State beat Brown 14-0. Seven years later, due to the popularity of the yearly game, the Rose Bowl Stadium was built in Pasadena.

The rest is history. This year, on Jan. 1, 2020, Oregon beat Wisconsin 28-27 in the 106th Rose Bowl.

Memorable moments

• In 1925, Notre Dame made what is to date its only Rose Bowl appearance. Boy, was it memorable. Elmer Layden, one of the Irish's famed "Four Horsemen" (a defensive unit), scored three touchdowns. Two of those TDs came on interception returns of more than 70 yards.

• In 1929, Cal's Roy "Wrong Way" Riegels earned his nickname at the Rose Bowl, picking up a Georgia Tech fumble and running it 65 yards the wrong way, narroowly avoiding a safety.

• It's likely that even to this day if you mention the name "Joe Germaine" to an Arizona State fan, they probably will twitch. In the final 1:40 of the 1997 game, Germaine, Ohio State's quarterback, drove the Buckeyes down the field, finally connecting on a 5-yard TD pass to David Boston with 19 seconds left to give Arizona State its only loss of the season 20-17.

• In 2005 and 2006, Vince Young made the Rose Bowl his personal playground. In 2005, then a sophomore for Texas, lit up Michigan, scoring all five Longhorn touchdowns and accounting for 372 yards of total offense, including 192 yards rushing in Texas' 38-37 victory against Michigan. In 2006, he went even further, piling up 467 yards of total offense, including 200 yards rushing as Texas beat USC 41-38.

ROSE BOWL RESULTS
YEAR WINNER SCORE LOSER SCORE
1902 Michigan 49 Stanford 0
1916 Washington State 14 Brown 0
1917 Oregon 14 Pennsylvania 0
1918 Mare Island-USMC 19 Camp Lewis-US Army 7
1919 Great Lakes-US Navy 17 Mare Island 0
1920 Harvard 7 Oregon 6
1921 California 28 Ohio State 0
1922 California 0 Washington & Jefferson 0 (tie)
1923 USC 14 Penn State 3
1924 Washington 14 Navy 14 (tie)
1925 Notre Dame 27 Stanford 10
1926 Alabama 20 Washington 19
1927 Stanford 7 Alabama 7 (tie)
1928 Stanford 7 Pittsburgh 6
1929 Georgia Tech 8 California 7
1930 USC 47 Pittsburgh 14
1931 Alabama 24 Washington State 0
1932 USC 21 Tulane 12
1933 USC 35 Pittsburgh 0
1934 Columbia 7 Stanford 0
1935 Alabama 29 Stanford 13
1936 Stanford 7 SMU 0
1937 Pittsburgh 21 Washington 0
1938 California 13 Alabama 0
1939 USC 7 Duke 3
1940 USC 14 Tennessee 0
1941 Stanford 21 Nebraska 13
*1942 Oregon State 20 Duke 16
1943 Georgia 9 UCLA 0
1944 USC 29 Washington 0
1945 USC 25 Tennessee 0
1946 Alabama 34 USC 14
1947 Illinois 45 UCLA 14
1948 Michigan 49 USC 0
1949 Northwestern 20 California 14
1950 Ohio State 17 California 14
1951 Michigan 14 California 6
1952 Illinois 40 Stanford 7
1953 USC 7 Wisconsin 0
1954 Michigan State 28 UCLA 20
1955 Ohio State 20 USC 7
1956 Michigan State 17 UCLA 14
1957 Iowa 35 Oregon State 19
1958 Ohio State 10 Oregon 7
1959 Iowa 38 California 12
1960 Washington 44 Wisconsin 8
1961 Washington 17 Minnesota 7
1962 Minnesota 21 UCLA 3
1963 USC 42 Wisconsin 37
1964 Illinois 17 Washington 7
1965 Michigan 34 Oregon State 7
1966 UCLA 14 Michigan State 12
1967 Purdue 14 USC 13
1968 USC 14 Indiana 3
1969 Ohio State 27 USC 16
1970 USC 10 Michigan 3
1971 Stanford 27 Ohio State 17
1972 Stanford 13 Michigan 12
1973 USC 42 Ohio State 17
1974 Ohio State 42 USC 21
1975 USC 18 Ohio State 17
1976 UCLA 23 Ohio State 10
1977 USC 14 Michigan 6
1978 Washington 27 Michigan 20
1979 USC 17 Michigan 10
1980 USC 17 Ohio State 16
1981 Michigan 23 Washington 6
1982 Washington 28 Iowa 0
1983 UCLA 24 Michigan 14
1984 UCLA 45 Illinois 9
1985 USC 20 Ohio State 17
1986 UCLA 45 Iowa 28
1987 Arizona State 22 Michigan 15
1988 Michigan State 20 USC 17
1989 Michigan 22 USC 14
1990 USC 17 Michigan 10
1991 Washington 46 Iowa 34
1992 Washington 34 Michigan 14
1993 Michigan 38 Washington 31
1994 Wisconsin 21 UCLA 16
1995 Penn State 38 Oregon 20
1996 USC 41 Northwestern 32
1997 Ohio State 20 Arizona State 17
1998 Michigan 21 Washington State 16
1999 Wisconsin 38 UCLA 31
2000 Wisconsin 17 Stanford 9
2001 Washington 34 Purdue 24
2002 Miami (Fla.) 37 Nebraska 14
2003 Oklahoma 34 Washington State 14
2004 USC 28 Michigan 14
2005 Texas 38 Michigan 37
2006 Texas 41 USC 38
2007 USC 32 Michigan 18
2008 USC 49 Illinois 17
2009 USC 38 Penn State 24
2010 Ohio State 26 Oregon 17
2011 TCU 21 Wisconsin 19
2012 Oregon 45 Wisconsin 38
2013 Stanford 20 Wisconsin 14
2014 Michigan State 24 Stanford 20
2015 Oregon 59 Florida State 20
2016 Stanford 45 Iowa 16
2017 USC 52 Penn State 49
2018 Georgia 54 Oklahoma 48
2019 Ohio State 28 Washington 23
2020 Oregon 28 Wisconsin 27

 

2019 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here was Georgia's full schedule and results for the 2019 college football season.
READ MORE

Alabama football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here's Alabama's full 2019 football schedule. The Crimson Tide finished 11-2 with a Citrus Bowl win over Michigan.
READ MORE

Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Rose Bowl time, TV channel, preview, prediction

Oregon and Wisconsin will begin the new decade facing each other in the Rose Bowl. The game will take place on Jan. 1st. Find out everything you need to know about the matchup here.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners