Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Rose Bowl time, TV channel, preview, prediction

The new year will begin with one of the greatest college sports traditions of all time — the Rose Bowl. In 2020, that tradition will continue when Oregon and Wisconsin play in Pasadena, California for the 2020 Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Both No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Wisconsin will try to wrap up their seasons with a Rose Bowl victory as it will be a battle between the Pac-12 champion and the Big Ten runner-up.

Oregon comes into the game at 11-2; Wisconsin is 10-3.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Rose Bowl time, TV channel

The 2020 Rose Bowl Game between Oregon and Wisconsin will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. It will be aired on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN's streaming platforms.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Rose Bowl preview, prediction

On paper, both Oregon and Wisconsin look pretty evenly matched. The Ducks have scored an average of about 36 points per game this season, holding their opponents to about 16 points per game. The Badgers clock in around the same area, scoring about 35 points per game with their defense only allowing 16.

Both teams also feature a preseason Heisman candidate. Oregon is led by Justin Herbert, who passed for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns (11th in FBS) and only had five interceptions on the year. Wisconsin has a beast of their own in Jonathan Taylor who has 21 rushing touchdowns (tied for 3rd in FBS) and a whopping 1,909 yards (2nd most in FBS).

With this Rose Bowl featuring the traditional matchup up of a top-finisher out of the Pac-12 versus a top-finisher out of the Big Ten, it will be a battle between offense and defense as a high-flying Pac-12 team faces a hard-nosed, grind-it-out Big Ten team.

Wisconsin lives and dies by their defense — something college football fans saw all season. Kicking off their 2019 campaign with two shutouts, versus South Florida and Central Michigan, the Badgers went on to start the season 6-0 only allowing opponents to score a combined 29 points during that stretch.

It looked like Wisconsin was a potential mid-season darling to sneak into the College Football Playoff but then came the next two games. A 24-23 upset by Illinois rattled the make-up of the Big Ten and the confidence Bucky had built in the first six games. The Badgers went on to get blown out by now-No. 2 Ohio State the following week 38-7.

On the other side of this matchup is Oregon, a team that did not have as good as a start to the season. The Ducks lost a tough battle against Auburn in their season opener 27-21. They then went on to win nine-straight before losing to Arizona State late in the season — a loss that deflated all hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff.

Now both teams will have a chance to rectify those losses in the "granddaddy of them all." Wisconsin will predictably work through its offensive line and running back Jonathan Taylor, hoping to win the battle in the trenches, as Oregon will look to versatile quarterback Justin Herbert.

Outside of Herbert, the Ducks also have a dangerous running back in C.J. Verdell. Verdell has 1,171 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Wisconsin will look to their three-headed monster in Chris Orr, Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn for reliability on defense. The three combine for 215 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks on the season.

Although Oregon and their second-year head coach Mario Cristobal are Pac-12 champs, Wisconsin has two things that are massively important when it comes to bowl season — defense and experience. The Badgers boast the eighth-best total defense in the FBS and are currently on a four-game bowl win streak.

The game between Bucky and Ducks will be close, but gritty defense will be what puts Wisconsin over the edge this coming New Year's Day.

The Pick Wisconsin 38,

Oregon 30

Oregon STAT/LEADER Wisconsin 11-2 (8-1 Pac-12) Record (Conference) 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten) No. 6 CFP ranking No. 8 35.92 Points per game 34.62 15.69 Points allowed 16.08 450.7 Yards per game 441.8 267.46 Passing ypg 201.23 183.2 Rushing ypg 240.5 329.6 Yards allowed per game 293.5 222.77 Passing yards allowed 191.15 106.8 Rushing yards allowed 102.4 Justin Herbert

3,333 yards (32 TDs, 5 INTs) Passing yards leader Jack Coan

2,541 yards (17 TDs, 4 INTs) C.J. Verdell

1,171 yards, 8 TDs Rushing yards leader Jonathan Taylor

1,909 yards, 21 TDs Johnny Johnson III

818 yards, 7 TDs Receiving yards leader Quintez Cephus

842 yards, 6 TDs Troy Dye

75 total tackles, 9.5 tfl, 2.5 sacks Defensive leader Chris Orr

72 total tackles, 13.5 tfl, 11.5 sacks

Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Series history, scores

The last time these two teams faced each other was in another Rose Bowl matchup at the end of the 2011 season. That early January game was a shootout, as now-Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson tried to lead the Badgers to victory but fell short losing 45-38. The two teams have met four other times before then with Wisconsin owning the all-time series 3-2.