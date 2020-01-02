2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

The 2019-20 college football bowl season is here. Below, you will find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times, and TV channels for every game.

Bowl games continue into January 2020 with the national championship game Jan. 13 between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 2019 season schedule, scores

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl — Jan. 4

Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl — Jan. 6

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, AL

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Jan. 13

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU | Prediction and preview

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

8 p.m. | ESPN

LSU will play Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams are 14-0 going into the game. LSU is hoping to win its first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era). Clemson is trying to win its second consecutive championship and third of the CFP era.

Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45 , No. 4 Oklahoma 34

, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30 , No. 3 Notre Dame 3

, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.

After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.

2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana

2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida

2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana

2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California

2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

2019-20 College football bowl game results, scores

Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau, Bahamas

Frisco Bowl

Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, TX

Dec. 26

Independence Bowl — Dec. 26

Louisiana Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0

Independence Stadium

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, LA

Quick Lane Bowl — Dec. 26