Undefeated college football teams in 2019

There are only two undefeated teams left in 2019, and they are about to compete for the title. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. Ohio State just fell off the list after losing to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal game).

The Tigers face LSU for the first time since the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl. Clemson won that meeting 25-24.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

No. 2 LSU (14-0)

Last game: def. No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28, in the Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Next: National championship game vs No. 3 Clemson | 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13| ESPN

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

LSU routed No. 4 Oklahoma 63-28 to advance to the National Championship game. Heisman winner Joe Burrow put together an unbelievable first half. Burrow threw for seven touchdowns and 493 yards, and tied the record for any college bowl game with his seven touchdown passes. Those all came before the second half. Justin Jefferson was on the receiving end for four of those scoring plays, also tying a bowl record. After the first half, Burrow added a rushing touchdown of his own. The Tigers are now heading to the national championship in their own state of Louisiana to take on the reigning champs, Clemson.

No. 3 Clemson (14-0)

Last game: def. No. 2 Ohio State, 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Next: National championship game vs No. 1 LSU| 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13| ESPN

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Clemson has received some scorn this season for not having faced any top-ranked opponents, but that changed in the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Ohio State. The Buckeyes jumped ahead with a 16-0 lead in the first half and then responded to a Clemson rally to retake the lead, 23-21 in the fourth quarter. Trevor Lawrence connected with Travis Etienne on a 34-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 1:49 left in the fourth quarter. Lawrence finished the game with 259 passing yards and 107 rushing yards. The Tigers (14-0) will play No. 1 LSU on Jan. 13 in New Orleans, looking for their third national title in the last four seasons.

