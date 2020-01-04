2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

The 2019-20 college football bowl season is here. Below, you will find the locations, bowl schedule, date, times, and TV channels for every game.
Bowl games continue through the first two weeks of January 2020 with the national championship game on Jan. 13 between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.
We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, every matchup and final results throughout the entire bowl season.
2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times
Jan. 4
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
Jan. 6
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 13
College Football Playoff National Championship Game — Jan. 13
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU | Prediction and preview
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN
LSU will play Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13. Both teams are 14-0 going into the game. LSU is hoping to win its first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era). Clemson is trying to win its second consecutive championship and third of the CFP era.
Clemson is the defending national champion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in Santa Clara, California, to win the most recent title. It was Clemson's second title in three seasons, as the Tigers also beat the Tide in 2016. Clemson and Alabama have played in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game three times in the event's short history.
Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:
College Football Playoff: Scores
2014 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2015 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2016 season
- Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
- Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2017 season
- Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
- Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2018 season
- Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
- Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
- CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
Through five completed seasons, the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has yet to win the title. The No. 1 team has lost three times in the title game: Clemson (2015 season), Alabama (2016 season) and Alabama (2018 season).
The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Notably, these match up with the times the No. 1 team has lost in the final — and it's been Clemson vs. Alabama all three times.
After playing in New Orleans this season, the 2020 season (2021 game date) will be played in Miami.
- 2019 season (January 13, 2020): New Orleans, Louisiana
- 2020 season (January 11, 2021): Miami Gardens, Florida
- 2021 season (January 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
- 2022 season (January 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
- 2023 season (January 8, 2024): Houston, Texas
2019-20 College football bowl game results, scores
Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
Dec. 21
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Albuquerque, NM
Orlando, FL
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
Las Vegas, NV
New Orleans, LA
Dec. 23
Tampa, FL
Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii 38, BYU 34
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
Dec. 26
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
Dec. 27
Military Bowl — Dec. 27
North Carolina 55, Temple 13
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
Houston, TX
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl — Dec. 28
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Arlington, TX
Atlanta, GA
Glendale, AZ
Dec. 30
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
Nashville, TN
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Dec. 31
Charlotte, NC
El Paso, TX
Liberty Bowl — Dec. 31
Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
Jan. 1, 2020
Orlando, FL
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Pasadena, CA
New Orleans, LA
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN | Tickets
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID