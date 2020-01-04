MEN'S HOOPS:

Live

BIG college basketball Saturday

👀Duke's all-decade team

How Wisconsin upset No. 5 Ohio State Friday night

🔮Kansas-WVU prediction
football-fbs flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | January 4, 2020

2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU and Heisman winner Joe Burrow

We are down to two more college football games this bowl season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Last year, the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama for the national title. 

This year, the SEC leads the way with seven wins and no one in sight to catch them. They'll have one more game before bowl season ends when LSU and Clemson face off on Jan. 13 for the championship. 

We're once again tracking the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's where each conference stands:

FULL BOWL SCHEDULE | SCOREBOARD

MORE: College football teams with the most national championships

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change. Parentheses indicate the number of teams participating in bowl games by conference.

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Atlantic Coast Conference (10)

Record: 4-6

Big Ten Conference (9)

Record: 4-5

Big 12 Conference (6)

Record: 1-5

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-5

Independents (3)

Record: 2-1

Mid-American Conference (7)

Record: 3-3

Mountain West Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Pac-12 Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Southeastern Conference (9)

Record: 7-2

STRIKE A POSE: Burrow wins 2019 Heisman in landslide

Sun Belt Conference (5)

Record: 2-2

Southern Miss vs. Tulane: 2020 Armed Forces Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Here's a preview and prediction for the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl between Southern Miss and Tulane at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4
READ MORE

2019-20 College football bowl schedule, dates, times, TV channels

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is set for the season. Check out the complete schedule of games, including dates, times, locations and TV channels.
READ MORE

Cincinnati vs. Boston College: Birmingham Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3) and Boston College (6-6) will meet in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 2. Find a prediction, preview and more for the game below.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners