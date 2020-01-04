2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

We are down to two more college football games this bowl season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Last year, the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama for the national title.

This year, the SEC leads the way with seven wins and no one in sight to catch them. They'll have one more game before bowl season ends when LSU and Clemson face off on Jan. 13 for the championship.

We're once again tracking the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's where each conference stands:

Note: All times Eastern and subject to change. Parentheses indicate the number of teams participating in bowl games by conference.

American Athletic Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Atlantic Coast Conference (10)

Record: 4-6

Big Ten Conference (9)

Record: 4-5

Big 12 Conference (6)

Record: 1-5

Conference USA (8)

Record: 3-5

Independents (3)

Record: 2-1

Mid-American Conference (7)

Record: 3-3

Mountain West Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Pac-12 Conference (7)

Record: 4-3

Southeastern Conference (9)

Record: 7-2

Sun Belt Conference (5)

Record: 2-2