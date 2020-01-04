2019-20 Conference bowl records: Scores, updates through title game

We are down to two more college football games this bowl season, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Last year, the ACC and SEC led the way with six postseason wins each, including Clemson's win over Alabama for the national title.
This year, the SEC leads the way with seven wins and no one in sight to catch them. They'll have one more game before bowl season ends when LSU and Clemson face off on Jan. 13 for the championship.
We're once again tracking the results of each conference this bowl season. Here's where each conference stands:
Note: All times Eastern and subject to change. Parentheses indicate the number of teams participating in bowl games by conference.
American Athletic Conference (7)
Record: 4-3
- SMU: L, 52-28 to Florida Atlantic in the Boca Raton Bowl
- UCF: W, 48-25 vs. Marshall in the Gasparilla Bowl
- Temple: L, 55-13 vs. North Carolina in the Military Bowl
- No. 17 Memphis: L 53-39 vs. No. 10 Penn State in the Cotton Bowl
- No. 23 Navy: W, 20-17 vs. Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl
- No. 22 Cincinnati: W, 38-6 vs. Boston College
- Tulane: W, 30-13 vs. Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl
Atlantic Coast Conference (10)
Record: 4-6
- Miami (Fla.): L, 14-0 to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl
- Pittsburgh: W, 34-30 vs. Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl
- North Carolina: W, 55-13 vs. Temple in the Military Bowl
- Wake Forest: L, 27-21 to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl
- No. 3 Clemson: W, 29-23 vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff)
- Louisville: W, 38-28 vs. Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl
- No. 24 Virginia: L, 36-28 to No. 9 Florida in the Orange Bowl
- Virginia Tech: L, 37-30 to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl
- Florida State: L, 20-14 to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl
- Boston College: L, 38-6 vs. No. 22 Cincinnati
- No. 3 Clemson — CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 1 LSU | Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
Big Ten Conference (9)
Record: 4-5
- Michigan State: W, 27-21 vs. Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl
- No. 16 Iowa: W, 49-24 vs. No. 22 Southern California in the Holiday Bowl
- No. 10 Penn State: W, 53-39 vs. No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl
- No. 2 Ohio State: L, 29-23 to No. 3 Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff)
- Illinois: L, 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl
- No. 14 Michigan: L, 35-16 to No. 13 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl
- No. 18 Minnesota: W, 31-24 vs. No. 12 Auburn in the Outback Bowl
- No. 8 Wisconsin: L, 28-27 to No. 6 Oregon in the Rose Bowl
- Indiana: L 23-22 to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl
Big 12 Conference (6)
Record: 1-5
- No. 25 Oklahoma State: L, 24-21 to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl
- Iowa State: L, 33-9 to No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl
- No. 4 Oklahoma: L, 63-28 to No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff)
- Kansas State: L, 20-17 to No. 23 Navy in the Liberty Bowl
- Texas: W, 38-10 vs. No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl
- No. 7 Baylor: L, 26-14 to No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Conference USA (8)
Record: 3-5
- Charlotte: L, 31-9 to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl
- Florida Atlantic: W, 52-28 over SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl
- UAB: L, 31-17 to No. 20 Appalachian State in the New Orleans Bowl
- Florida International: L, 34-26 to Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl
- Marshall: L, 48-25 to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl vs. UCF
- Louisiana Tech: W, 14-0 vs. Miami (Fla.) in the Independence Bowl
- Western Kentucky: W, 23-20 vs. Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl
- Southern Mississippi: L, 30-13 to Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl
Independents (3)
Record: 2-1
- Liberty: W, 23-16 over Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl
- BYU: L, 38-34 to Hawai'i in the Hawai'i Bowl
- No. 15 Notre Dame: W, 33-9 vs. Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl
Mid-American Conference (7)
Record: 3-3
- Buffalo: W, 31-9 vs. Charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl
- Kent State: W, 51-41 vs. Utah State in the Frisco Bowl
- Central Michigan: L, 48-11 to San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl
- Eastern Michigan: L, 34-30 to Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl
- Western Michigan: L, 23-20 to Western Kentucky in the First Responder Bowl
- Ohio: W, 30-21 vs. Nevada in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Miami (Ohio) — LendingTree Bowl vs. Louisiana | Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Mountain West Conference (7)
Record: 4-3
- Utah State: L, 51-41 to Kent State in the Frisco Bowl
- No. 19 Boise State: L, 38-7 to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl
- San Diego State: W, 48-11 vs. Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl
- Hawai'i: W, 38-34 vs. BYU in the Hawai'i Bowl
- Air Force: W, 31-21 vs. Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl
- Wyoming: W, 38-17 vs. Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl
- Nevada: L, 30-21 vs. Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Pac-12 Conference (7)
Record: 4-3
- Washington: W, 38-7 vs. No. 19 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl
- No. 22 Southern California: L, 49-24 vs. No. 16 Iowa in the Holiday Bowl
- Washington State: L, 31-21 vs. Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl
- California: W, 35-20 vs. Illinois in the Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois
- Arizona State: W, 20-14 vs. Florida State in the Sun Bowl
- Utah: L, 38-10 vs. Texas in the Alamo Bowl
- No. 6 Oregon: W, 28-27 vs. No. 8 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl
Southeastern Conference (9)
Record: 7-2
- Texas A&M: W, 24-21 vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl
- No. 1 LSU: W, 63-28 vs. No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff)
- Mississippi State: L, 38-28 to Louisville in the Music City Bowl
- No. 9 Florida: W, 36-28 to No. 25 Virginia in the Orange Bowl
- Kentucky: W, 37-30 vs. Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl
- No. 12 Auburn: L, 31-24 to No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl
- No. 13 Alabama: W, 35-16 vs. No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl
- No. 5 Georgia: W, 26-14 vs. No. 7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl
- Tennessee: W, 23-22 vs. Indiana in the Gator Bowl vs. Indiana
- No. 1 LSU — CFP National Championship Game vs. No. 3 Clemson | Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
Sun Belt Conference (5)
Record: 2-2
- No. 20 Appalachian State: W, 31-17 vs. UAB in the New Orleans Bowl
- Georgia Southern: L, 23-16 to Liberty in the Cure Bowl
- Arkansas State: W, 34-26 vs. Florida International at the Camellia Bowl
- Georgia State: L, 38-17 to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl
- Louisiana — LendingTree Bowl vs. Miami (Ohio) | Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.