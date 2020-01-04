Southern Miss vs. Tulane: 2020 Armed Forces Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Southern Miss (7-5) and Tulane (6-6) play today for the 31st time in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl at 11:30 a.m. ET. The meeting will be their first matchup since 2010. Southern Miss leads the all-time series 23-7.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup:

Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Time, TV channel

Southern Miss and Tulane will meet in the Armed Forces Bowl at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and stream on WatchESPN.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Preview, key stats

While the Golden Eagles have the edge in this series historically, the Green Wave might have the advantage this season. Entering bowl season, Tulane ranked No. 44 in the country, according to the SP+ rankings that evaluate a team's "success" and "pace," while Southern Miss ranked No. 83.

The Green Wave have the best unit in the Armed Forces Bowl thanks to their No. 35 offense — one that's fueled by a power running game. Quarterback Justin McMillan (2,229 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 10 interceptions) is the team's leading rusher with 704 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, meaning he averages roughly one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown per game.

Tulane runs the ball on roughly 75 percent of its offensive snaps and seven players have at least 30 carries this season, led by McMillan's 152 attempts. Corey Dauphine is the team's most effective running back on a per-carry and scoring basis with 569 yards on 8.1 yards per carry, along with seven touchdowns.

McMillan's favorite targets this season are wide receivers Darnell Mooney (45 receptions, 670 yards and five touchdowns) and Jalen McCleskey (35 receptions, 494 yards and three touchdowns).

Tulane's wins over FIU (42-14), Missouri State (58-6) and UConn (49-7) showed what its offense is capable of when it gets rolling. However, a 5-1 start to the season ended with a 6-6 regular season record.

Tulane and Southern Miss rank on polar opposite ends of the spectrum in their national rankings in rushing yards per game. The Green Wave are 11th (249 yards/game) and the Golden Eagles are 117th (122 yards/game).

Southern Miss favors the pass to the run, ranking 23rd nationally with 288 passing yards per game.

Its run-to-pass ratio is almost 1-to-1 but Southern Miss averages just 3.6 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per pass attempt, and the Golden Eagles' leading receiver, Quez Watkins, has almost doubled as many receiving yards as the team's leading rusher, Kevin Perkins, has rushing yards.

Two of Southern Miss' five losses were on the road against SEC West schools Alabama and Mississippi State, which are two games that almost any of its peers would also lose.

This is Southern Miss' fourth bowl appearance in five seasons and the Golden Eagles are looking for their first bowl victory since winning the New Orleans Bowl during the 2016 season. Tulane is trying to win back-to-back bowl games following a Cure Bowl win last season.

Southern miss Stat tulane 27.8 points per game 33.3 25.9 points allowed per game 27.4 122 rushing yards per game 249 288 passing yards per game 205 QB Jack Abaraham - 3,329 yards leading passer QB Justin McMillan - 2,229 yards RB Kevin Perkins - 548 yards leading rusher QB Justin McMillan - 704 yards WR Quez Watkins - 1,024 yards leading receiver WR Darnell Mooney - 670 yards

Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Prediction

Tulane 38, Southern Miss 31