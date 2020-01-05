Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio): LendingTree Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

These are the bowl games to watch on New Year's Day

Ten-win Louisiana meets MAC Champion Miami (Ohio) in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl. Get the prediction, time, TV channel and preview information here.

The Ragin' Cajuns have reached double-digit wins for the first time in program history, while the RedHawks go for their first bowl win since the 2010 season.

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio): LendingTree Bowl prediction, preview

Louisiana (10-3 overall, 7-2 Sun Belt) should feel confident coming in, even though it lost the Sun Belt title game and Miami (Ohio) won the MAC.

The big reason: OG Kevin Dotson and the offense.

Dotson is an AP First Team All-America selection — the first Ragin' Cajun to earn First Team honors from the AP.

Louisiana's offense has been powerful, averaging 38.8 points and 501.3 yards per game. Three players have rushed for at least 775 yards, with Elijah Mitchell leading with his 1,092 yards and 15 touchdowns. Raymond Calais (867 yards, 7.7 per attempt, 6 TDs) and Trey Raggs (796 yards, 7.3 per attempt, 11 TDs) round out the ground game.

Miami (Ohio) is 8-5, with five of its wins coming by seven points or fewer. That includs a 26-21 win against Central Michigan in the MAC Championship Game. In the Sun Belt, Louisiana trailed then-No. 21 Appalachian State by 25 points in the third quarter before falling by only seven.

The Ragin' Cajuns are out-gaining foes by 128 yards per game. The RedHawks are about minus-74 in yards per game on average.

Can Miami (Ohio) keep pace? It will need freshman QB Brett Gabbert to find another gear — and avoid turnovers.

The Pick Louisiana 35,

Miami (Ohio) 21

Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio): LendingTree Bowl time, TV channel

The Ragin' Cajuns play the RedHawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The game is at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and can be watched on ESPN.

