LSU will play Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 13, in New Orleans. Below, get a prediction and preview for the showdown.

Both teams are 14-0 going into the game. LSU is hoping to win its first CFP title (and first national title since the 2007 season, in the BCS era). Clemson is trying to win its second consecutive championship and third of the CFP era.

LSU vs. Clemson: Prediction, preview for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game

So, can anyone slow down LSU?

Shutting down the Tigers probably isn't possible. But can even mighty Clemson keep Heisman winner Joe Burrow in check?

In the 63-28 drubbing of Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals, Burrow went 29-for-39 for 493 yards and seven touchdowns (with another score on the ground). That upped his numbers to 5,208 passing yards with 55 touchdowns and only six interceptions for the season. Whew. His seven touchdown passes all came in the first half to tie the FBS record for touchdown passes in a bowl game (Central Michigan's Cooper Rush in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl).

Along with RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Burrow gets help from WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who both have 18 receiving touchdowns this season.

That's...a lot to deal with.

But if one team can do it, Clemson is a top candidate. Not only are the Tigers the defending national champions, but they fought back from a 16-point deficit to rally past Ohio State in the semifinals, 29-23, with the defense turning things around after a rough start. Plus Clemson has its own offensive stars.

Trevor Lawrence had 259 passing yards and 107 rushing yards against OSU, with a ridiculous 67-yard touchdown run stunning the Buckeyes. Clemson also has RB Travis Etienne, who has more than 1,500 rushing yards on the season.

Expect another game to come down to the end, though LSU appears to have one edge: Burrow. The way this season has gone, LSU has played (and looked) better and better, no matter the test. Clemson will have to get pressure on Burrow — and it might not happen enough.

LSU's two BCS national titles came in New Orleans. Now LSU will add a CFP crown with another triumph in New Orleans.

The Pick LSU 35,

Clemson 31

LSU vs. Clemson: Stats, how they match up

LSU

STAT/LEADER CLEMSON

14-0 (8-0 SEC) Record (Conference) 14-0 (8-0 ACC) No. 1 CFP ranking No. 3 48.9 Points per game 45.3 21.6 Points allowed 11.5 564.1 Yards per game 538.4 397.2 Passing ypg 292.2 166.9 Rushing ypg 246.1 339.9 Yards allowed per game 264.1 221.9 Passing yards allowed 151.5 118.0 Rushing yards allowed 112.6 Joe Burrow

5,208 yards (55 TDs, 6 INT) Passing yards leader Trevor Lawrence

3,431 yards (36 TDs, 8 INT) Clyde Edwards-Helaire

1,304 yards, 16 TDs Rushing yards leader Travis Etienne

1,536 yards, 18 TDs Ja'Marr Chase

1,559 yards, 18 TDs Receiving yards leader Tee Higgins

1,115 yards, 13 TDs

