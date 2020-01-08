North Dakota State vs. James Madison: How to watch the 2020 FCS championship game, series history

No. 1 North Dakota State faces No. 2 James Madison for the 2019-20 FCS national championship this Saturday, Jan. 11, in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium. It's the second time in three years the two programs will meet with a title on the line.
Saturday's national championship game is set for noon ET and will be televised on ABC and online at WatchESPN. NCAA.com will also provide live updates throughout the game here.
North Dakota State will go for an unprecedented eighth FCS championship in nine years. With last year's title win over Eastern Washington, the Bison stand alone with seven national championships, most in FCS history.
James Madison aims for its third FCS national title, and its second in four years. The Dukes last won in 2016 over Youngstown State, following a semifinals win over then-five-time defending champion North Dakota State.
North Dakota State vs. James Madison: All-time series history
North Dakota State and James Madison will meet head-to-head for just the fourth time ever in Saturday's game. But it will be the third face-off in the past four FCS playoffs. North Dakota State leads the overall series 2-1.
Below are the stats and summaries from each of the two programs' previous matchups, which have all come in the FCS tournament.
|DATE
|WINNER
|LOSER
|SCORE
|PLAYOFF ROUND
|LOCATION
|Dec. 3, 2011
|North Dakota State
|James Madison
|26-14
|Second Round
|Fargo, N.D.
|Dec. 16, 2016
|James Madison
|North Dakota State
|27-17
|Semifinals
|Fargo, N.D.
|Jan. 6, 2018
|North Dakota State
|James Madison
|17-13
|National Championship
|Frisco, Texas
Dec. 3, 2011: The first meeting between the programs came in the 2011 FCS second round, with No. 2 North Dakota State defeating James Madison 26-14. All three NDSU touchdowns came on the ground, as Sam Ojuri (61 yards) scored twice and DJ McNorton (154 yards) once. This win would be the first step toward the Bison's first of seven national championship runs.
Dec. 16, 2016: North Dakota entered this semifinal game as winners of 22 straight postseason games and five consecutive national titles. But the No. 4 Dukes stunned the Bison 27-17 in Fargo behind Khalid Abdullah's 180 rushing yards and Bryan Schor's three passing touchdowns. JMU won the national championship a few weeks later over Youngstown State. NDSU hasn't lost a playoff game since.
Jan. 6, 2018: The Bison took back their crown a year later with a 17-13 national championship game victory over the top-seeded Dukes in Frisco. NDSU quarterback Easton Stick was named the game's Most Outstanding Player with a 13-of-22 day for 130 yards and a touchdown pass.
2019 FCS football national championship: History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|38-24
|Eastern Washington
|Frisco, Texas
|2017
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|17-13
|James Madison
|Frisco, Texas
|2016
|James Madison
|Mike Houston
|28-14
|Youngstown State
|Frisco, Texas
|2015
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|37-10
|Jacksonville State
|Frisco, Texas
|2014
|North Dakota State
|Chris Klieman
|29-27
|Illinois State
|Frisco, Texas
|2013
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|35-7
|Towson
|Frisco, Texas
|2012
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|39-13
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2011
|North Dakota State
|Craig Bohl
|17-6
|Sam Houston State
|Frisco, Texas
|2010
|Eastern Washington
|Beau Baldwin
|20-19
|Delaware
|Frisco, Texas
|2009
|Villanova
|Andy Talley
|23-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2008
|Richmond
|Mike London
|24-7
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2007
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|49-21
|Delaware
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2006
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|28-17
|Massachusetts
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2005
|Appalachian State
|Jerry Moore
|21-16
|UNI
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2004
|James Madison
|Mickey Matthews
|31-21
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2003
|Delaware
|K.C. Keeler
|40-0
|Colgate
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2002
|Western Kentucky
|Jack Harbaugh
|34-14
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2001
|Montana
|Joe Glenn
|13-6
|Furman
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2000
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|27-25
|Montana
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1999
|Georgia Southern
|Paul Johnson
|59-24
|Youngstown State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1998
|Massachusetts
|Mark Whipple
|55-43
|Georgia Southern
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1997
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|10-9
|McNeese State
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|1996
|Marshall
|Bob Pruett
|49-29
|Montana
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1995
|Montana
|Don Read
|22-20
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1994
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|28-14
|Boise State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1993
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|17-5
|Marshall
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1992
|Marshall
|Jim Donnan
|31-28
|Youngstown State
|Huntington, W.Va.
|1991
|Youngstown State
|Jim Tressel
|25-17
|Marshall
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1990
|Georgia Southern
|Tim Stowers
|36-13
|Nevada
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1989
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|37-34
|Stephen F. Austin *
|Statesboro, Ga.
|1988
|Furman
|Jimmy Satterfield
|17-12
|Georgia Southern
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1987
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Pat Collins
|43-42
|Marshall
|Pocatello, Idaho
|1986
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|48-21
|Arkansas State
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1985
|Georgia Southern
|Erk Russell
|44-42
|Furman
|Tacoma, Wash.
|1984
|Montana State
|Dave Arnold
|19-6
|Louisiana Tech
|Charleston, S.C.
|1983
|Southern Illinois
|Rey Dempsey
|43-7
|Western Carolina
|Charleston, S.C.
|1982
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|17-14
|Delaware
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1981
|Idaho State
|Dave Kragthorpe
|34-23
|Eastern Kentucky
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1980
|Boise State
|Jim Criner
|31-29
|Eastern Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1979
|Eastern Kentucky
|Roy Kidd
|30-7
|Lehigh
|Orlando, Fla.
|1978
|Florida A&M
|Ruby Hubbard
|35-28
|Massachusetts
|Wichita Falls, Texas
* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.
