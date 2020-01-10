Schools with the most FCS football national championships

North Dakota State has been king of the decade with seven NCAA FCS national football titles in the past eight years. That's good enough to put the Bison in sole possession of first place among schools with the most all-time FCS national championships.

North Dakota State broke a tie with Georgia Southern (now an FBS Sun Belt member) with its seventh national title last year over Eastern Washington. Now, the Bison have a chance for No. 8 this Saturday in the 2020 FCS championship game against James Madison. If the Dukes win, they would become the fifth FCS program with at least three titles.

2020 FCS CHAMPIONSHIP: Bracket, schedule and live updates | How to watch | Full bracket

Twenty-one different schools have lifted the trophy since 1978. Here is a list of every institution to win an FCS championship, ranked in order from most titles to least.

Schools with the most NCAA FCS football championships:

School Number of titles Year(s) North Dakota State 7 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 Georgia Southern 6 1985, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1999, 2000 Youngstown State 4 1991, 1993, 1994, 1997 Appalachian State 3 2005, 2006, 2007 Eastern Kentucky 2 1979, 1982 James Madison 2 2004, 2016 Marshall 2 1992, 1996 Montana 2 1995, 2001 Boise State 1 1980 Delaware 1 2003 Eastern Washington 1 2010 Florida A&M 1 1978 Furman 1 1988 Idaho State 1 1981 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1987 Massachusetts 1 1998 Montana State 1 1984 Richmond 1 2008 Southern Illinois 1 1983 Villanova 1 2009 Western Kentucky 1 2002

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP INFORMATION AND TICKETS

5 FCS football facts worth knowing:

Of the 21 different schools to claim at least one title, seven no longer play at the FCS level. Appalachian State, Boise State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Massachusetts and Western Kentucky are all current members of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Five schools have won titles in at least two consecutive seasons. North Dakota State owns the longest streak at five in a row (2011-15) while also repeating as champs in 2017-18. Appalachian State won three straight titles from 2005-07. Georgia Southern (1985-86,1989-90, 1999-00) and Youngstown State (1993-94) are the other two schools to go back to back.

Jim Tressel (Youngstown State) and Chris Klieman (North Dakota State) are tied for the most championship wins among head coaches in FCS history at four apiece. Klieman matched Tressel in 2018 before leaving to coach Kansas State in the FBS. Craig Bohl (North Dakota State), Jerry Moore (Appalachian State) and Erk Russell (Georgia Southern) all won three championships as head coach.

Georgia Southern (6-2) has the most all-time championship game appearances at eight. North Dakota State (7-0), Youngstown State (4-3) and Montana (2-5) follow, having been to the finals seven times each.

Thirty-four different programs have appeared in the FCS national championship game. Only two schools — McNeese and Sam Houston State — have reached that level twice without a trophy to show for it.

RELATED: Complete FCS championship history | Future sites and dates