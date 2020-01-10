For those of you already thinking about next season, we hope the wait for the 2020 college football season doesn't feel too long.

Though the 2019 season ends in New Orleans, the 2020 season will see one of its first games of the season play across the Atlantic Ocean in Ireland.

When does the 2020 college football season start?

At the FBS level, a handful of games are set for Saturday, Aug. 29, in what's become known as "Week Zero," which is a week before a majority of the nation's teams begin their seasons.

For the 2020 season, these are the games we know about that are currently scheduled for Aug. 29:

UCLA vs. New Mexico State

Notre Dame vs. Navy (at Dublin, Ireland)

UNLV vs. California

Nevada vs. UC Davis

Arizona vs. Hawai'i

New Mexico vs. Idaho State

Most FBS teams will begin their seasons during Labor Day weekend for Week 1, including Oregon State at Oklahoma State and Minnesota vs. Florida Atlantic on Thursday, Sept. 3. On Friday, Sept. 4, Army plays Bucknell and Indiana visits Wisconsin.

There are also neutral-site games that weekend:

Alabama vs. Southern California at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 5

Baylor vs. Ole Miss at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 5

Florida State vs. West Virginia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Sept. 5

Georgia vs. Virginia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, Sept. 7

All dates and times are unofficial and subject to change. This story will be updated as more schedules are announced.

The 2020 season marks the seventh season of the College Football Playoff.

Here are the College Football Playoff dates and schedule for next season. All New Year's Six games are also included:

Cotton Bowl : Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30

: Primetime slot on Wednesday, Dec. 30 Peach Bowl : Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: Early slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl : (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Middle slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl : (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1

: (College Football Playoff semifinal): Primetime slot on Friday, Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl : Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2

: Middle slot on Saturday, Jan. 2 Orange Bowl : Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2

: Primetime slot on Saturday, Jan. 2 CFP National Championship Game: Monday, Jan. 11 (at Miami, Florida)

The title game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium. It's the first time the stadium will serve as the title game for the CFP. It previously had the 209 BCS National Championship Game (2008 season) and 2013 BCSS National Championship Game (2012 season).

Future CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) — Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) — Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) — Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) — Jan. 8

