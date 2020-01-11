North Dakota State vs. James Madison: How to watch the 2020 FCS championship game, series history

The 2020 FCS championship game is today, Saturday, Jan. 11. No. 1 North Dakota State faces No. 2 James Madison at noon ET in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium. It's the second time in three years the two programs will meet with a title on the line.

NCAA.com will provide live updates throughout the game here.

Saturday's national championship game is set for 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC and online at WatchESPN, with Westwood One also broadcasting the game here.

North Dakota State will go for an unprecedented eighth FCS championship in nine years. With last year's title win over Eastern Washington, the Bison stand alone with seven national championships, most in FCS history.

James Madison aims for its third FCS national title, and its second in four years. The Dukes last won in 2016 over Youngstown State, following a semifinals win over then-five-time defending champion North Dakota State.

North Dakota State vs. James Madison: All-time series history

North Dakota State and James Madison will meet head-to-head for just the fourth time ever in Saturday's game. But it will be the third face-off in the past four FCS playoffs. North Dakota State leads the overall series 2-1.

Below are the stats and summaries from each of the two programs' previous matchups, which have all come in the FCS tournament.

North Dakota State vs. James Madison: Head-to-head history DATE WINNER LOSER SCORE PLAYOFF ROUND LOCATION Dec. 3, 2011 North Dakota State James Madison 26-14 Second Round Fargo, N.D. Dec. 16, 2016 James Madison North Dakota State 27-17 Semifinals Fargo, N.D. Jan. 6, 2018 North Dakota State James Madison 17-13 National Championship Frisco, Texas

Dec. 3, 2011: The first meeting between the programs came in the 2011 FCS second round, with No. 2 North Dakota State defeating James Madison 26-14. All three NDSU touchdowns came on the ground, as Sam Ojuri (61 yards) scored twice and DJ McNorton (154 yards) once. This win would be the first step toward the Bison's first of seven national championship runs.

Dec. 16, 2016: North Dakota entered this semifinal game as winners of 22 straight postseason games and five consecutive national titles. But the No. 4 Dukes stunned the Bison 27-17 in Fargo behind Khalid Abdullah's 180 rushing yards and Bryan Schor's three passing touchdowns. JMU won the national championship a few weeks later over Youngstown State. NDSU hasn't lost a playoff game since.

Jan. 6, 2018: The Bison took back their crown a year later with a 17-13 national championship game victory over the top-seeded Dukes in Frisco. NDSU quarterback Easton Stick was named the game's Most Outstanding Player with a 13-of-22 day for 130 yards and a touchdown pass.

2019 FCS football national championship: History

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.

