North Dakota State vs. James Madison: FCS football championship bracket, live updates, schedule, scores

FRISCO, Texas — The 2020 FCS national championship game is underway between No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 James Madison in Frisco, Texas. The game is being aired on ABC and you can also listen here on Westwood One.

The Bison (15-0) and Dukes (14-1) face off in the national championship game for the second time in three years. Back in 2017, North Dakota State edged James Madison 17-13 for the title. NDSU now looks to close out the decade with an eighth title in nine years, as JMU seeks its second championship in four years.

Follow along below for live updates and scores from the national championship game. Click or tap here for live stats.

North Dakota State vs. James Madison: Live updates

JAMES MADISON 7, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 0 | Q1, 7:27

An impressive opening drive by James Madison culminates in a 5-yard touchdown grab by Riley Stapleton on a slant up the middle. JMU drove 86 yards on the top-ranked scoring defense in the country. Four different receivers had at least one catch on the drive.

It's Stapleton's ninth touchdown of the year. The senior's not new to this stage. In the Dukes' 2017 title game loss to NDSU, Stapleton finished with seven catches for 107 yards.

FIRST QUARTER | 15:00

Let the 2020 FCS championship game begin. North Dakota State wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. James Madison's second-ranked offense will get the ball first. Tune in now on ABC or listen here on Westwood One.

NDSU is 7-0 all-time in FCS title game appearances; JMU is 2-1.

PREGAME | 11:23 a.m. ET

North Dakota State made championship history last year with its unprecedented seventh FCS title. More milestones could be reached this year with a Bison win. Here are two interesting tidbits from the North Dakota State game notes:

Matt Entz could become the eighth first-year DI coach to go undefeated, and the first since Chris Petersen led Boise State to a perfect record in 2006. You may remember what went down in that year's Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma.

NDSU could become the first 16-0 team in modern-era college football with a win today. The only other program to ever go 16-0 was 1894 Yale.

PREGAME | 10:54 a.m. ET

We're just over an hour away from the national championship, and it's cold here in Frisco. There's been light snow and rain throughout the early morning, but that's expected to subside just in time for 11 a.m. CT/noon ET kickoff.

Both teams are on the field at Toyota Stadium for warmups. North Dakota State is donning its yellow jerseys with green helmets and pants. James Madison wears its white uniforms and helmets with purple pants.

North Dakota State vs. James Madison: Preview

Both teams enter Saturday's championship game with top-10 scoring offenses in the FCS — James Madison sits second with 41.3 points per game while North Dakota State is seventh with 37.9. But weather may play a factor in slowing down both offenses.

It's expected to be 37 degrees with possible rain and winds up to 16 miles per hour by kickoff at noon ET in Frisco. Both sides downplayed the tough conditions at Friday's press conferences, however.

"We'll be all right. We're from Fargo. We practice in I'd like to think the worst," NDSU starting quarterback Trey Lance said, smiling. "It was about negative 14 when we left Fargo. It will be like a spring game to us. We'll be all right."

"We're used to playing in the cold weather. Doesn't affect us," JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. "I kind of like the weather forecast, to be honest with you. But the game's going to be won out there between the lines. We'll see what happens."

In his first year under center for the Bison, Lance has accounted for 41 total touchdowns (28 passing, 13 rushing). On Friday, he was named the 2019 Walter Payton Award winner, given annually to the best offensive player in FCS football.

He's supported by a veteran defensive unit that's allowed a nation-low 11.8 points per game this season.

"This is going to be a game that we're used to. We play all season going through," NDSU linebacker Jabril Cox said. "At the end of the day, whoever makes the most mistakes, that's the team that's going to lose. We have to make our run fits and just execute our plays."

For James Madison, redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci comes in with 27 passing touchdowns and a 71.3 completion percentage for the year. He has two explosive weapons at receiver in Brandon Polk (73 catches, 1,173 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Riley Stapleton (55 catches, 688 yards, eight touchdowns).

Here are the offensive stats leaders to watch at each position for North Dakota State and James Madison:

QUARTERBACKS

Trey Lance (NDSU): 186-of-277, 67.1 completion percentage, 2,714 passing yards, 28 passing TDs, 0 INT

Ben DiNucci (JMU): 246-of-345, 71.3 completion percentage, 3,237 passing yards, 27 passing TDs, 5 INT

RUNNING BACKS

Ty Brooks (NDSU): 130 rushes, 940 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per rush, 5 TDs

Percy Agyei-Obese (JMU): 241 rushes, 1,143 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per rush, 19 TDs

WIDE RECEIVERS

Christian Watson (NDSU): 34 catches, 732 receiving yards, 6 TDs

Brandon Polk (JMU): 73 catches, 1,173 receiving yards, 11 TDs

2019 FCS playoffs: The championship bracket

Twenty-four teams were originally selected to the 2019 FCS championship bracket. Ten were awarded automatic qualification via regular season conference championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected at large.

Below is a look at the updated 2019 bracket.

FCS playoffs: Schedule, scores and how to watch

The first round of the 2019 tournament kicked off Saturday, Nov. 30 with eight first-round games, followed by eight more second-round games on Saturday, Dec. 7. The quarterfinals were played Dec. 13-14, and semifinals on Dec. 21.

All games were hosted on campus until the national championship game. The title will be decided on Jan. 11, 2020 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Here is the round-by-round schedule, including past results:

All times in ET

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Saturday, Jan. 11)

Previous round results

SEMIFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 21)

No. 1 North Dakota State 42 , No. 5 Montana State 14 : The Bison were dominant against Montana State on Saturday to earn another trip to Frisco. North Dakota rushed for over 300 yards and quarterback Trey Lance was 15-of-21 for 223 yards and three touchdowns. North Dakota State will make its third straight appearance in the FCS national championship game.

, No. 5 Montana State 14 : The Bison were dominant against Montana State on Saturday to earn another trip to Frisco. North Dakota rushed for over 300 yards and quarterback Trey Lance was 15-of-21 for 223 yards and three touchdowns. North Dakota State will make its third straight appearance in the FCS national championship game. No. 2 James Madison 30, No. 3 Weber State 14: James Madison clinched its spot in the title game after easily handling Weber State. Quarterback Ben DiNucci was 19-of-26 for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Riley Stapleton had nine catches for 162 yards and two scores. JMU's last trip to Frisco was in 2017 when it fell to North Dakota State 17-13 in the title game.

James Madison defeats Weber State in the FCS Semifinals

QUARTERFINALS (Saturday, Dec. 14)

No. 1 North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3: North Dakota State failed to score a touchdown, but three field goals were enough to support a strong defensive effort. The Bison allowed 194 yards of total offense, including just 34 through the air. NDSU will play in its ninth straight FCS semifinals.

QUARTERFINALS (Friday, Dec. 13)

No. 2 James Madison 17 , UNI 0: James Madison shut out UNI in the first game of Friday's FCS quarterfinals. Ben DiNucci put the Dukes on the board in the first quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk and a field goal gave JMU a 10-0 lead at halftime. In the final three minutes of the game, Percy Agyei-Obese's one-yard touchdown run served as insurance, moving James Madison back to the semifinals for the third time in four years.

, UNI 0: James Madison shut out UNI in the first game of Friday's FCS quarterfinals. Ben DiNucci put the Dukes on the board in the first quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk and a field goal gave JMU a 10-0 lead at halftime. In the final three minutes of the game, Percy Agyei-Obese's one-yard touchdown run served as insurance, moving James Madison back to the semifinals for the third time in four years. No. 5 Montana State 24 , Austin Peay 10: Tucker Rovig completed 13-of-20 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and the Bobcats rushed for a combined 279 yards to send Montana State to the semifinals. The Bobcats will next face the winner of No. 1 North Dakota State vs. Illinois State.

, Austin Peay 10: Tucker Rovig completed 13-of-20 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown and the Bobcats rushed for a combined 279 yards to send Montana State to the semifinals. The Bobcats will next face the winner of No. 1 North Dakota State vs. Illinois State. No. 3 Weber State 17, No. 6 Montana 10: There were several momentum shifts in this game, but it was ultimately Weber State's blocked punt for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that secured the victory over Montana. The Grizzlies threw five interceptions, including a pick that ended their hopes of a game-tying drive with two minutes remaining. Weber State's Jack Constantine threw for 70 yards and a touchdown in the win.

SECOND ROUND (Saturday, Dec. 7)

Follow along below for latest championship news and see the updated bracket, schedule and round-by-round results. This season's national championship game will be played Jan. 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

FIRST ROUND (Saturday, Nov. 30):

Monmouth 44, Holy Cross 27: Monmouth star running back Peter Guerriero finished with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' playoff-opening win. The 17-point win is Monmouth's first FCS playoff victory in program history, in its second appearance. Monmouth will face No. 2 James Madison in the second round.

Holy Cross 27: Monmouth star running back Peter Guerriero finished with 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Hawks' playoff-opening win. The 17-point win is Monmouth's first FCS playoff victory in program history, in its second appearance. Monmouth will face No. 2 James Madison in the second round. Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14: The Great Danes piled on 42 unanswered points to claim its first FCS championship victory in program history. Jeff Undercuffler led the way under center with six touchdown passes and 304 yards on 19-of-30 passing.

Central Connecticut State 14: The Great Danes piled on 42 unanswered points to claim its first FCS championship victory in program history. Jeff Undercuffler led the way under center with six touchdown passes and 304 yards on 19-of-30 passing. Austin Peay 42, Furman 6: Three years removed from an 0-11 season, Austin Peay is now on to the second round. The Govs routed Furman for their first-ever FCS playoff win, powered by an accurate day from QB Javaughn Craig (18-of-23, three TDs) and a stifling defensive performance (APU outgained the Paladins 434-227).

Furman 6: Three years removed from an 0-11 season, Austin Peay is now on to the second round. The Govs routed Furman for their first-ever FCS playoff win, powered by an accurate day from QB Javaughn Craig (18-of-23, three TDs) and a stifling defensive performance (APU outgained the Paladins 434-227). Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6: James Robinson accounted for 297 of ISU's 340 rushing yards in the Redbirds' dominating first round victory over SEMO. Illinois State forced two turnovers and limited SEMO to just two field goals.

Southeast Missouri State 6: James Robinson accounted for 297 of ISU's 340 rushing yards in the Redbirds' dominating first round victory over SEMO. Illinois State forced two turnovers and limited SEMO to just two field goals. UNI 17, San Diego 3: The Panthers shut down an explosive San Diego offense, holding the Torreros to just a single field goal. UNI's strong defense held San Diego to just 26 rushing yards and 213 total yards of offense.

San Diego 3: The Panthers shut down an explosive San Diego offense, holding the Torreros to just a single field goal. UNI's strong defense held San Diego to just 26 rushing yards and 213 total yards of offense. Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6: Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade completed 14-of-16 passes for 165 yards and added 46 yards on the ground in a two-touchdown day to lead the Colonels past North Dakota in Round 1. Next up, Nicholls will head to Fargo to take on No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State.

North Dakota 6: Nicholls QB Chase Fourcade completed 14-of-16 passes for 165 yards and added 46 yards on the ground in a two-touchdown day to lead the Colonels past North Dakota in Round 1. Next up, Nicholls will head to Fargo to take on No. 1 overall seed North Dakota State. Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44: In the closest game of Round 1, Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to knock off Villanova by a single point. The Lions took its first and only lead of the game with 2:56 remaining on a CJ Turner 8-yard touchdown reception.

Villanova 44: In the closest game of Round 1, Southeastern Louisiana rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to knock off Villanova by a single point. The Lions took its first and only lead of the game with 2:56 remaining on a CJ Turner 8-yard touchdown reception. Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21: The Owls put the game away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns by Jonathan Murphy, including a 61-yard dagger with four minutes left in regulation. Murphy finished with 206 yards and three touchdowns.

FCS playoffs: National championship history

North Dakota State leads all FCS programs with seven national titles, all coming since 2011. Below is the complete FCS national championship history, since 1978.

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP FORMAT AND HISTORY: Everything you need to know about the tournament

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas 2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas 2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas 2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas 2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas 2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas 2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas 2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas 2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn. 2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn. 2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn. 2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn. 2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn. 2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn. 1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn. 1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn. 1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va. 1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va. 1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va. 1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va. 1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga. 1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga. 1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga. 1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho 1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho 1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash. 1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash. 1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C. 1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C. 1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas 1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas 1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif. 1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla. 1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.