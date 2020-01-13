COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF:

🎉 LSU wins national title over Clemson

Final stats: Burrow breaks single-season TD record

🏆 Full championship history
NCAA.com | January 14, 2020

2019-20 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates and sites

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU and Heisman winner Joe Burrow

The College Football Playoff era finished its sixth edition in the 2019-20 season.

In the Peach Bowl, No. 1 LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma, while No. 3 Clemson scored late to beat No. 2 Ohio State. LSU then defeated Clemson to win the title.

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) — Dec. 28
No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ

College Football Playoff National Championship Game) — Jan. 13, 2020
No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA

When were the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals were Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal was the Peach Bowl (LSU vs. Oklahoma) from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal was the Fiesta Bowl (Ohio State vs. Clemson) in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship was a bit later in 2020. LSU and Clemson met at 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year Game
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021:     Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11
2022:     Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10
2023:     Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9
2024:     Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

